Diver Tom Daley Hilariously Tests Out 'Anti-Sex' Cardboard Beds For Paris Olympics Athletes

Instagram screenshots of Tom Daley and cardboard bed
@tomdaley/Instagram

The British diver shared a video on Instagram showing just how 'sturdy' the cardboard beds for Olympic athletes are.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 23, 2024
A couple of months ago, the internet was buzzing with news that "anti-sex" beds were installed at the Olympic village ahead of the 2024 summer games in Paris in an effort to keep competitors from... well, you know.

Thankfully for all of social media and, of course, the other athletes, British diver Tom Daley has arrived in Paris and conducted some field research on the beds, which are made from completely recyclable mattresses and cardboard frames.

In a video shared to Instagram, the Olympic gold medalist put the cardboard to the test.

He wrote in the caption:

"OLYMPIC VILLAGE CARDBOARD BEDS! 🛏️🇫🇷😴"
"There is always a lot of talk about the beds in the Olympic Village, so here is what they look like! #Paris2024 #Olympics"

In the reel, Daley addressed fans at home:

“For those wondering about the cardboard beds in the village..."
“I’m gonna show you what they look like.”

He showed off the frame, telling his Instafans:

"This is cardboard."
"As you can see it’s like a box, then you’ve got the mattress, and a mattress topper."
"And then we get our own little Paris 2024 [bedspread].”

The diver then proceeded to jump on the bed—without it giving at all, mind you—before getting down on all fours.

Yes, you're picturing that correctly.

He then shared his findings.

"As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy."

You can watch below.

Viewers appreciated Daley taking the time to share his experiment with the world.

The Paris Olympics kick off July 26. We hope the athletes get plenty of rest before then.

