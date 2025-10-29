Skip to content

Jennifer Lawrence Explains How She Felt About Ariana Grande's SNL Impression Of Her—And Yeah, Fair

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Reveals What His 'Real Voice' Sounds Like In Viral Video—And Explains Why He's Faked It For 30 Years

Screenshots from @timmydgl's TikTok video
@timmaydgl/TikTok

Tiktoker @timmaydgl explained how he altered his voice as a teen to appease his mother, who said he "mumbled," and displayed a wild vocal transformation speaking in his normal register, and social media users are obsessed.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 29, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Most of us have changed something about ourselves at some point in our lives, whether it was because someone made a cruel comment or because our inner people-pleasers thought that changing would make us more palatable to other people.

But all those changes really did was put distance between us and our true selves, not to mention the pressure to keep up the charade.

After thirty years, TikToker @timmaydgl revealed that the voice he'd used on his platform, which hosts nearly 55-thousand followers, was not actually his natural speaking voice.

Rather, he reflected in his car, pensively fidgeting with the ear pieces of his sunglasses, when he first started going through puberty, his mother accused him of "mumbling." According to him, she brought up his mumbling in every conversation, at every chance she could, for several years—until he decided to do something about it.

In response to her ridicule, the TikToker would "speak up," but not "up" like louder.

"So I would speak up. I would squeeze my voice, I would speak up here [in this] register."

About a year prior to this video, he said opened up to his partner about this, which prompted her to ask him what his voice actually sounded like.

His depiction in this video shocked some TikTokers.

"I did something that I had not done in my adult life, ever, about a year ago."
"Which was to relax my throat... and let noise come out of my face... the way that it wants to come out of my face."
"This is my unaffected, unsqueezed voice. This is what my voice sounds like."

By the time the TikToker was done introducing his real voice, he spoke more slowly, appeared more relaxed, and sounded something like Benedict Cumberbatch when portraying Doctor Strange.

What he said next was both freeing and heartbreaking.

"I realized I have been speaking in that high, squeezed register my entire life."
"Speaking, singing, acting, on the radio for several years, using that voice, and there's effort behind it."
"But it's such a reflex that doing this [using his natural voice] right now almost feels like faking it. I promise you, I'm not; this is just not squeezing my chest and my throat to make my voice that higher register."

You can watch the video here:

@timmaydgl

This was… an uncomfortable realization at first. Now, it’s just a fascinating piece of my personal history that I will DEFINITELY bring up in therapy one day when talking about how aggressively I will accomodate the people around me no matter how ridiculous their problem with me is.

Some fellow TikTokers were shocked by @timmaydgl's transformation.

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

Others hoped he would pursue more opportunities in his natural register.

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

@timmydgl/TikTok

This had to be so incredibly liberating, not only being encouraged by his partner to share his real voice but then having his voice celebrated among his followers online.

We've likely all changed something about ourselves or "masked" when we're around certain people or in particular settings, and there's nothing quite like the freedom of living as our truest selves without being judged.

Latest News

MAGA hats
Political News

Single MAGA Women Complain That D.C.'s Conservative Dating Scene Lacks 'Masculine' Men—And We're Cackling

A man blocking his face with a bouquet of flowers
Trending

Women Reveal Which 'Nice Guy' Behaviors Are Actually Massive Red Flags

Woman Caught Giddily Knocking Down Neighborhood Halloween Decorations On Security Camera Sparks Outrage
Trending

Woman Caught Giddily Knocking Down Neighborhood Halloween Decorations On Security Camera Sparks Outrage

Donald Trump and Lee Jae Myung
Trending

South Korea's President Just Presented Trump With A Massive Gold Crown—And Everyone Had The Same Response

More from Trending

Screenshots from ​@katherinejaayne's X video
@katherinejaayne/Twitter (X)

Katy Perry Blasted For Destroying Elaborate Birthday Cake Without Ever Tasting It—And Points Were Made

We all know the feeling of working hard to pick out the perfect gift for a loved one, only for that person to not appreciate all of our effort.

Once we give a gift, the recipient is free to do whatever they want with it, though that doesn't remove the sting of dismissiveness and disrespect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Olive Garden restaurant exterior (left) and a viral Reddit photo of an extra-long receipt (right)
u/TheShoobster420/Reddit; Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Olive Garden's Endless Pasta Bill

If the economy’s cooked, Olive Garden’s making sure it’s at least al dente—reviving its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, the carb-loaded stimulus package no one asked for but everyone needs.

From August 25 to November 16, for just $13.99, customers can indulge in up to 96 combinations of noodles and sauces, plus unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, which, according to Morgan’s law, you must eat at least three of before your entrée arrives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simu Liu; Kevin O'Leary
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

It seems like every industry is currently grappling with the rise of AI and how the technology will be used in that field.

Front and center is the world of film and other creative endeavors, with propositions as mild as using AI to write publication release copy and as wild as what Kevin O'Leary suggested recently: replacing background extras in film to save a few bucks.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man entering a glass J.P. Morgan door
NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Photo of JPMorgan's New NYC Office Layout Gets Instantly Roasted For Its Dystopian Vibes—And The Memes Are On Point

Huge multinational bank JPMorgan just unveiled their glittering new headquarters in New York City, and if you're looking for an office layout straight out of a dystopian movie, you're in luck!

The headquarters, which is housed in a brand new skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, has a rather unique layout inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshots of @courtneyraspor's father in MAGA hat from her wedding
@courtneyraspor/TikTok

Bride Calls Out Her Trump Loving Dad For Wearing His MAGA Hat During Wedding Speech

A woman's clip from her wedding video is going viral for her father's decision to put his political beliefs before her happiness on her wedding day. Asked to leave his politics at home for one day, the MAGA minion dad wasn't capable of keeping his promise to his daughter, his love for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump being more important.

Tagging it a late night find, the wedding is from several years ago, but Courtney Raspor—a stay-at-home mom of three and daycare provider—shares insights on dealing with going no contact with a narcissistic parent in her content. The wedding reception clip of her father's speech was a glimpse into why they're estranged.

Keep ReadingShow less