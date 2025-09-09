Skip to content

Florida Surgeon General Admits He Did No Analysis On How Ending Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Disease Rates

Chrissy Teigen Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Daily Late-Night Food Routine

Chrissy Teigen
Noam Galai/Hearst Magazines/Getty Images

Teigen revealed on Dinner Time Live that she eats a meal at 2am every single night—and sometimes enlists husband John Legend to make it for her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 09, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Chrissy Teigen seems to always be trying new things to make her life a little bit better. From how she views her body to how she parents to how she keeps the romance alive with her husband, John Legend, there are generally some who love her ideas and some who cannot stand them.

Par for the course, Teigen has shared a special glimpse into her eating habits, specifically what happens in the middle of the night, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

While sitting down with Dinner Time Live, Chrissy Teigen revealed that her evenings were transformed with the implementation of having to take a nighttime medication, but that was nothing a little food delivery couldn't fix.

The model and TV personality said:

"I take my nighttime medications at 10:00 PM, and then I wake up again at 1:00 AM."
"I place my order. It gets to me by 2:00 AM. I eat it by 2:15 AM... and then I go back to bed every night without fail."
"It's a sandwich [or] hard-boiled eggs if I'm good, but usually it's like, Del Taco..."

Teigen also confirmed that her husband, John Legend, "didn't care" about going downstairs at that time and making her something simple like a ham and cheese sandwich and placing it on her bedside table.

Teigen confirmed:

"I can nudge him and be like, 'Babe, I want a sandwich,' and he will be like, 'Okay!'"

You can watch the segment here:


@dinnertimelive

What is your 2am meal of choice? 🤔 Shoutout to @John Legend , Grammy award-winning artist AND sandwich robot 🥪🤖  Tune in every Tuesday at 4pm PT | 7pm ET LIVE on @netflix. @Chrissy Teigen @Diplo @Dave Chang #chrissyteigen #sandwich

The segment became popular on TikTok and Instagram, where viewers were divided over Teigen's approach.

Some found this behavior to be insufferable.

@dinnertimelive/Instagram

@dinnertimelive/Instagram

@dinnertimelive/Instagram

@dinnertimelive/Instagram

Others agreed and felt terrible for Legend having to get up in the middle of the night.

@dinnertimelive/Instagram

@dinnertimelive/TikTok

@dinnertimelive/TikTok

@dinnertimelive/TikTok

But some could understand what Teigen needed and were glad to hear she had someone who supported her.

@dinnertimelive/Instagram

@dinnertimelive/TikTok

@dinnertimelive/TikTok

There are some medications that either cause a spike in appetite or require certain food groups, like protein, in order to work properly. Since she has to take these medications in the evening, she might have to eat something.

It might be easier to keep healthy snacks by her bed that she could grab in the middle of the night, rather than waking her husband or ordering out, but to each their own.

