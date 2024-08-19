Skip to content

Donald Trump Just 'Accepted' A Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement—And Swifties Are Not Happy

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tallulah Willis Claps Back At Trolls After She And Sisters Are Hit With 'Cruel' Looks-Shaming Comments

Tallulah Willis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After Scout Willis shared a video of her family dancing and was met with mean comments calling the Willis sisters 'unattractive,' Tallulah Willis spoke out in a now-deleted Instagram post about the 'cruel' comments.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 19, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of film celebrities Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, clapped back at trolls who rudely commented on her and her sister's looks in a family dance video.

Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, actor Demi Moore, have three daughters together–Rumer (born 1988), Scout (born 1991), and Tallulah (born 1994).

Scout posted a TikTok video of family and friends performing a choreographed routine in the living room set to her song "Over and Over."

The participants in the fun collab included their elder sister Rumer and their Hollywood mom, joined by Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actor Patrick Hilgart and floral designer Eric Buterbaugh, and a cute cameo from Rumer's one-year-old daughter Loretta.

Scout wrote in the caption:

"I must be God’s favorite nepo baby to have a family who supports me this much. If they can learn it so can you babe."

Internet bottom-feeders tried to rain on their parade with negative comments saying the siblings were "unattractive" clones of their Hollywood dad, famous for the '80s TV series Moonlighting and the Die Hard film franchise.

"It’s like Bruce Willis cloned himself three times lol," wrote one user.

Another said:

"I have always said how do two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters…. But it’s because they look like their Dad!"

Some of the other off-putting remarks came from followers praising their mother, known for her portraying vixens in such '90s films as Striptease and Disclosure.

One suggested that Moore should have "married a man with a better-shaped face" because their daughters "look terrifying."

@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

In response to one specific mean comment, Tallulah wrote in a now-deleted post:

“Hi! By now you probably have seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single! We love this video!”

She continued:

“What a delight to share — people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c–tyness."

Since Tallulah's clapback on social media, social media users have been flooding the comments with positivity and love for the family.

@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram


@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Tallulah has not been one for taking online bullying sitting down, having called out haters before.

She has been open about her personal struggles, including living with her autism diagnosis, struggles with body image issues, and coping with her father's aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Moore married Willis, her second husband, on November 21, 1987.

Though the couple filed for divorce on October 18, 2000, Moore remained close with Willis and his current spouse Emma Heming Willis, and has assisted being a caregiver to their respective children through Willis' declining health that has left him mostly nonverbal due to his condition.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Trump Tower Chicago
2024 Election

DNC Savagely Trolls Trump By Projecting The Perfect Messages Onto Trump Tower In Chicago

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Frozen Custard Shop Gets Hilarious Fright After Finding Live Groundhog In Claw Machine Game
@pagamecomm.SCR/Facebook

Frozen Custard Shop Gets Hilarious Fright After Finding Live Groundhog In Claw Machine Game

Well, that's doesn't belong there! A groundhog named Colonel Custard became a local celebrity in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, after being found inside an arcade claw machine at The Meadows frozen custard shop.

The groundhog was discovered nestled among stuffed animal prizes by players attempting to win a toy. They noticed that one of the toys was actually blinking. Authorities figure he must have crawled up the shoot, looking for comfort and warmth, and not been able to get back out.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshot of Shania Twain singing with @daisyvictoriax and friend
@daisyvictoriax/TikTok

TikToker Stunned To Realize 'Friendly Lady' Singing Along With Her At Beach Club Is Shania Twain

A woman on TikTok was stunned to discover that the "friendly lady" singing along with her and her friends to a classic Shania Twain song was actually the singer herself.

TikToker Daisy Victoria (@daisyvictoriax) and her pals were at a restaurant while on vacation in Mykonos when "That Don't Impress Me Much" came on and the whole table sang along (as they should have, of course).

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
YouTube/Kamala Harris

Harris Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Learning Walz Doesn't Season His 'White Guy Tacos'

Vice President Kamala Harris had a hilariously relatable reaction after her running mate, Tim Walz, admitted he doesn't season his "white guy tacos."

Walz made the admission during a wide-ranging conversation with Harris about their childhoods, careers, and their vision for the country in the event they win the 2024 election.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney And Their Son Doing The 'Exact Same Fidget' In Adorable Video

Olivia Munn captured the most adorable video of her husband John Mulaney and their son Malcom doing "the exact same fidget," and the internet collectively swooned.

The actor, who welcomed Malcom in November 2021, took to Instagram to share the precious moment, writing in the caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
screws
Random Thinking on Unsplash

People Share The Best Ways They've Seen Someone Screw Themselves Over

Self sabotage seems like a habit for some people. Whether it's insecurity or arrogance, they can't get out of their own way.

But even if everyone around them is saying, "this won't end well," they're going to go full steam ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less