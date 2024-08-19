Tallulah Willis Claps Back At Trolls After She And Sisters Are Hit With 'Cruel' Looks-Shaming Comments

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of film celebrities Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, clapped back at trolls who rudely commented on her and her sister's looks in a family dance video.
Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, actor Demi Moore, have three daughters together–Rumer (born 1988), Scout (born 1991), and Tallulah (born 1994).
Scout posted a TikTok video of family and friends performing a choreographed routine in the living room set to her song "Over and Over."
The participants in the fun collab included their elder sister Rumer and their Hollywood mom, joined by Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actor Patrick Hilgart and floral designer Eric Buterbaugh, and a cute cameo from Rumer's one-year-old daughter Loretta.
Scout wrote in the caption:
"I must be God’s favorite nepo baby to have a family who supports me this much. If they can learn it so can you babe."
Internet bottom-feeders tried to rain on their parade with negative comments saying the siblings were "unattractive" clones of their Hollywood dad, famous for the '80s TV series Moonlighting and the Die Hard film franchise.
"It’s like Bruce Willis cloned himself three times lol," wrote one user.
Another said:
"I have always said how do two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters…. But it’s because they look like their Dad!"
Some of the other off-putting remarks came from followers praising their mother, known for her portraying vixens in such '90s films as Striptease and Disclosure.
One suggested that Moore should have "married a man with a better-shaped face" because their daughters "look terrifying."
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
In response to one specific mean comment, Tallulah wrote in a now-deleted post:
“Hi! By now you probably have seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single! We love this video!”
She continued:
“What a delight to share — people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c–tyness."
Since Tallulah's clapback on social media, social media users have been flooding the comments with positivity and love for the family.
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram
Tallulah has not been one for taking online bullying sitting down, having called out haters before.
She has been open about her personal struggles, including living with her autism diagnosis, struggles with body image issues, and coping with her father's aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Moore married Willis, her second husband, on November 21, 1987.
Though the couple filed for divorce on October 18, 2000, Moore remained close with Willis and his current spouse Emma Heming Willis, and has assisted being a caregiver to their respective children through Willis' declining health that has left him mostly nonverbal due to his condition.