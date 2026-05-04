Mississippi Middle Schoolers Heroically Jump In To Save Bus Driver After She Blacks Out From Severe Asthma Attack In Viral Video

When Leah Taylor, a bus driver for the Hancock County School District, passed out at the wheel due to a severe asthma attack—while the bus was in motion—five of her students on board were quick to take action.

The school bus was equipped with a camera, which captured the moment when five students performed heroic acts by helping their bus driver and getting everyone to safety.

After Taylor passed out, two students were quick to take the wheel, while a third knelt down and handled the pedals. A fourth student administered medication to Taylor, and a fifth student called the police for additional help.

Thanks to the five students, the bus did not veer off the road or crash into anything, and everyone on board was able to step off safely, including Taylor, who received aid for her asthma attack.

Taylor said later:

"I'm grateful for my students."

"They're the ones that saved my life and everybody else's on that bus."

The five students were also honored at a school pep rally for their valiant efforts, with their school principal speaking in their honor, and they were treated to a lunch field trip to a restaurant that the five picked out together.

You can watch the footage here:

- YouTube youtu.be

The footage was shared on X, where people applauded the students for their bravery.

















Others on X were grateful that the students stepped up without waiting for adults to save the day.

















This is one of those situations where it would have been so easy for the kids to panic as the bus veered off the road instead of taking meaningful action that potentially saved the lives of the people on the bus and in surrounding vehicles and environments.

It's unclear if Taylor ever told her students about her asthma and prepared them, just in case something like this ever came about. Regardless, these five heroes quickly stepped in to steer and stop the bus, care for their bus driver, and call for help.