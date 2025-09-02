Pauly Shore Breaks Down In Tears After Surgery To Remove Tumor From His Pancreas

Many people do not have a great relationship with doctors and medical care in general, but it's important to stay on top of our health, including being aware of what's going on with our bodies.
Actor and comedian Pauly Shore just shouted out the importance of regular appointments, including a full body scan if the person can swing it financially, because they might not be able to afford the consequences otherwise.
Shore completed a full-body scan and discovered he had a benign tumor in his pancreas. Though he was fortunate enough for it to not be cancerous, his doctors encouraged him to have it treated quickly so that that it couldn't turn into something more serious.
Shore shared his experience on Facebook, where he was honest about the experience and the emotional toll it had on him.
Shore wrote in the caption:
"GUYS, PLEASE GO GET A BODY SCAN!"
"About three months ago, I went in for a preventative scan in Las Vegas at a place called SimonMed, where they scan your body from head to toe. They check for tumors, cancer, aneurysms, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, you name it."
"Being in my 50s, I thought it was the right thing to do."
"A week later, they called me with the results. They said they noticed something in my abdominal area and recommended another scan. I did several more scans, and they told me they had found a tumor inside my pancreas."
"I contacted my doctors in Los Angeles, and that’s when everything got put into motion. Thankfully, they told me my tumor was benign. My doctor at Cedars-Sinai said it might have been there for 15 to 20 years."
"Although my doctor said it wasn’t an emergency to remove it immediately, he felt it was the right thing to do."
Though Shore was cared for quickly, the experience took a toll on his mental health.
"Mentally, it really messed with me. Knowing there was a tumor inside me… you just never know!"
Shore shared his experience with preparing for surgery and his recovery so far, and encouraged everyone to get checked out.
"Instinct played a huge role in this. If I hadn’t followed mine and gotten that scan, I might have never found out about the tumor, and in five or ten years, it could have been too late!"
"Please share. Pay it forward. Maybe I can help save someone’s life by encouraging them to get a preventative scan, or even just going to the doctor and talking about prevention. And maybe they can save someone else’s life too. You want to find it before it finds you. I’m all right, and I’m healing every day."
You can watch the video here:
Viewers were supportive of Shore sharing his journey and sent him well-wishes.
Though Shore received quick and mindful medical care, this is a great example of the emotional and mental toll that medical care, even when it's positive and of high quality, can take, and that it's okay to have those complicated feelings.
Most importantly, Shore took care of himself and made sure he received the best care possible.