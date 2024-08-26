Skip to content

CNN Slammed For Including Trump Supporter In 'Undecided Voter' DNC Focus Group

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ryan Reynolds 'Mortified' That He Had To Cut Rob McElhenney's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Reynolds penned a sweet Instagram post after he was forced to cut his 'Welcome to Wrexham' costar's cameo as a TVA soldier from the Marvel film.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 26, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds said he was "mortified" for ultimately making the painful decision to cut his Wrexham A.F.C.co-owner and actor Rob McElhenney's cameo from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds has been paying tribute to his costars and expressing gratitude for the dozens of actors who had cameos—some of whom were Deadpool variants—in the multiverse-themed threequel.

This time, however, he expressed being tormented by leaving one of the actors who contributed to the film on the cutting room floor.

McElhenney, who had a secret short-lived role playing a Time Variance Authority soldier, didn't make the final cut due to logic and pacing.

"A word on my 'darling' friend, @robmcelhenney," Reynolds said of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor in a sweet Instagram post on Saturday.

"Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras."

Reynolds explained that during the editing process on a major movie like Deadpool & Wolverine, you "sometimes have to kill your darlings.”

"And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo…" he wrote.

The post was accompanied by two photos of McElhenney on set in his TVA soldier costume, in and out of his helmet.


Reynolds explained what led to the painful decision.

"The sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it."
"Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and 'I create hit tv shows' swagger."
"Don’t even get me started on Wrexham. I wouldn’t know a love like @wrexham_afc if it weren’t for Rob McElhenney."

He continued:

"Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn’t without stress. There was a lot of expectation — and I’m pretty sure the most well written villain in cinema history is 'Expectation.'"
"And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set."
"When I see Rob, my heart-rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me."

Fans also wanted Reynolds to show up for them.


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


Reynolds concluded the post by giving fans a taste of what they missed seeing in theaters, namely the fate of McElhenney's character in the movie.



"*Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo."
"RIP TVA Soldier. ❤️🙏💛"

McElhenney responded by joking:


"How am I supposed to go back to writing dick jokes today? 😭"

@vancityreynolds/Instagram


Fans commended Reynolds for always keeping it real.


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


Reynolds also tagged Marvel Studios with a nudge for considering McElhenney to revisit the MCU in the future as Deadpool's sidekick, Hydra Bob, a former member of the terrorist agency Hydra.


"p.s. Rob would make an awesome Hydra Bob. @marvelstudios," wrote Reynolds.


Now that Reynolds put it out there, McElhenney could be destined for more than a cameo.


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


@vancityreynolds/Instagram


But for now, we wait.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Jason Miller; Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Fox News; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Trump Advisor Roasted For Claiming Record Stock Market Is Due To RFK Jr. Endorsement Of Trump

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign advisor who is best known as the chief spokesman for Trump's 2016 campaign, was widely mocked after he credited Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent endorsement of Trump for the latest surge in the stock market.

On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz asked Miller about the Biden administration's economic accomplishments, highlighting the recent stock market surge that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 41,000 points.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of Adam Sandler
@people/TikTok

Adam Sandler Has Hilarious Reaction To Learning He Inspired 'Madam Sandler' Look For Gen Z

Adam Sandler just learned that his style is an inspiration for Gen Z, and his hysterical reaction is everything.

Everyone, including the actor himself, knows Sandler has a style. His name has practically become synonymous with extra long athletic shorts.

Keep ReadingShow less
four children in muddy boots standing on dirt during daytime
Ben Wicks on Unsplash

The Funniest Lies People Believed As A Kid

As children we're taught lying is wrong—usually by people who then lie to us repeatedly. Whether it's holiday related or in reference to milestones or just keeping information from us, almost all adults lie to children "for their own good."

I come from cultures where lying was traditionally a major taboo—often worse than killing someone. The penalty for lying—banishment—was considered worse than death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Cardi B Speaks Out To Shut Down Internet Speculation That She's Bleaching Her Skin

Cardi B fired back at online accusations that she bleaches her skin.

Last week, a user on X, formerly Twitter, retweeted a recent photo of the pregnant rapper, and asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance and Georgia donut shop worker
C-SPAN

JD Vance Dragged After Super Awkward Encounter With Workers At Georgia Donut Shop

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after footage of his awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop went viral.

Vance strolled into the business shortly before delivering a speech in Valdosta on Thursday and his campaign, cameras in tow, filmed him trying to place an order himself.

Keep ReadingShow less