Rob Schneider Slammed For Disgusting Post Speculating About NBA Legend's Death

Rob Schneider; Dikembe Mutombo
Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/GettyImages

The MAGA comedian attempted to blame the death of NBA great Dikembe Mutombo on the COVID-19 vaccine, and was swiftly condemned and fact-checked.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 02, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Beleaguered former Saturday Night Live actor Rob Schneider was lambasted for blaming the death of NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo on the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a member of the NBA for 18 seasons, Mutombo was regarded as one of the greatest shot-blockers and defensive players of all time. He was also known for his humanitarian work, having started his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to improve standards of living in his native Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997.

Mutombo died on Monday after battling brain cancer. He was 58.

Schneider posted an out-of-context tribute to Mutombo, with a vintage video of the Basketball Hall of Famer urging the public to understand the importance of getting vaccinated during the pandemic.

The SNL comedian used news of Mutombo's death to undermine his life-saving message.

"Rest in Peace," wrote Schneider on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

"I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence. But I took a pass on the Jab and I’m gonna not let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either!"

Rex Chapman, a social media commentator and NBA contemporary of Mutombo, slammed Schneider for his post, writing:

"This is monstrous," wrote Chapman and clarified for those unaware:

"Dikembe fought hard for the past year. He died from brain cancer. He lived beyond an honorable life."


Chapman added:

"Just don’t understand the value in doing something like this. Dikembe Mutombo was one of the finest people you’ll ever meet. Google him."
"He spread nothing but good in the world. At its core—stuff like this (above) is simply just mean."


Schneider, a supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump, was previously flagged by X for spreading "misleading" information on pandemic health measures.

The Deuce Bigalow actor demeaned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and strongly encouraged people to "just say no" to the “experimental gene therapy.”

The embattled comedian recently made headlines for his rocky relationship to his daughter, country star Elle King, who rejected Schneider's attempt at an apology after she gave a brutally honest interview about her "toxic" dad on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast in August 2024.

Social media users have had enough of Schneider's rants and thought his reaction to Mutombo's death was "vile."



@Thrashachusetts/X

@TheSaurus831/X






Mutombo announced he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor on October 15, 2022.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on X, saying Mutombo was surrounded by his family when he died.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” Silver wrote.

He continued:

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”
“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador."

Silver added:

“He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa.”

