Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider's Apology To Her On Tucker Carlson 'Means Nothing'

Country music artist Elle King isn't looking to mend fences with her celebrity father, Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider, anytime soon after he apologized for his shortcomings.
The "Ex's & Oh's" singer was brutally honest about her rocky family relationship with her "toxic" dad on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast in August 2024.
She also slammed Schneider for his vocal opposition to the LGBTQ+ and drag community following his rant about the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony featuring a controversial depiction of the Greek festival many conservatives claimed was a "satanic" interpretation of da Vinci's The Last Supper.
King recalled being sent by Schneider to a "fat camp" when she was a child and "got in trouble" when she sprained her ankle due to being overweight.
Here's a snippet from the interview.
She continued, saying of Schneider:
"He's just not nice. You can want someone to change so much [but] you can't control people's actions, you can't control people's feelings, all you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.
When right-wing host Tucker Carlson interviewed Schneider and asked about the "family tragedy playing out in the news" regarding his daughter, the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo comedian addressed the family beef after remarking, "It's fun being a parent, isn't it?"
He continued:
“I just want to tell my daughter, Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed and clearly I wasn’t and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings."
"I feel terrible and I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you say personally."
In response to her father expressing regrets, King told People:
"I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing."
Regarding her family matters receiving so much national attention, she commented:
"I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral. I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth."
"I was not trying to hurt him."
King said she has no regrets about having an open discourse about her contentious family history so publicly.
"A lot of people said, 'How could she say that about her family?' and 'Everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't. Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life," said the four-time Grammy nominee.
Now that her troubled family issues are out there, King is choosing to accentuate the positive.
She told the media outlet:
"What I will say is the best thing that came from that is that my incredible LGBTQ+ community knows that they have an ally in me."
"If that's the biggest thing to come out of that platform, then I would've done it 10 more f'king times because I am an ally, they have one in me, and I'm grateful," King added.