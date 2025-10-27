Skip to content

Teacher Shares Students' Outraged Reaction To Having To Write A Single Paragraph—And We're Doomed

Delivery Driver Makes Up Story To Guilt-Trip Homophobic Family Who Called Out His 'Queer' Earring

Amazon driver and TikToker @garrettpxyz
@garrettpxyz/TikTok

Delivery driver and TikToker @garrettpxyz shared how he came up with a sad backstory to guilt-trip a family after they saw his rainbow earring and asked if he was "one of them queers."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 27, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

When will MAGA folks finally learn to mind their business?

Apparently not today, Satan, because one delivery driver just delivered more than a package: he dropped off a masterclass in petty improvisation.

Last August, TikToker @garrettpxyz went viral after sharing an epic storytime about a delivery gone homophobic. The setting? A suburban garage overflowing with Trump merch and “freedom” flags—you know, the kind of décor that smells like misplaced judgment with a side of fake patriotism.

Garrett kicked off his video right after the encounter:

“You know, their garage has like Trump sh*t, you know, his face, make America great again, all that type of vibe, right? Like, it’s just that type of vibe. Well, I walk up to go drop off the package, right?”

Enter stage anti-left: a husband, wife, and teenage son—the full MAGA starter pack. Garrett hands them their package, and that’s when they spot the true scandal of the day: a rainbow earring.

The TikToker continued:

“They see my little gay a** earring, okay? And they said, ‘You’re not one of them queers, are you?’”

Cue the dramatic gasp—you could practically hear their snowflake spidey senses tingling.

And that rude remark from these folks doesn't even begin to cover it. But instead of matching ignorance with anger, Garrett decided to turn the moment into performance art.

With a “straight voice” performance so convincing even Blake Shelton would tip his cowboy hat, Garrett said:

“And in the best straight voice I got, I was like, what? What makes you say that? And they said, because that f**king earring you got.”

At that point, even the Trump flag probably fluttered in disbelief.

Then, without missing a beat, Garrett served them a guilt-trip lie so smooth it deserves an Academy Award:

“Yeah, my twin sister, she passed away. She died in a car accident by a drunk driver. And this is one of the last things she wore. And, you know, I just, I wear it as a reminder because I miss her.”

Checkmate, bigots. The MAGA fam went from judgmental to gobsmacked in under ten seconds. Fake dead twin sister for the win!

Garrett couldn’t help but marvel at his own improv genius:

“And I’m sitting here like, you know, f**king amazed that I pulled this sh*t out my a**hole, okay? Like, this sh*t was great.”

For the record, Garrett does have that rugged-hot-dad-from-Inside Out energy. If Pixar ever makes a live-action version, we know who’s getting the call.

The TikToker wrapped it up with a well-earned victory gloat:

“So I was digging in that b*tch, you know? Their faces. I can’t, I can’t. This is like top tier, one of my best moments ever.”

Peak performance behavior. Because not all heroes wear capes; some simply wear rainbow earrings.

For a quick two-minute serotonin kick, you can watch the storytime below:

@garrettpxyz

STORY TIME— IM WEAKKKK

You see, kiddos, sometimes the smartest response isn’t confrontation—it’s creative storytelling with a dash of guilt. After all, nothing shuts down hate faster than watching a bigot choke on their own awkward apology.

Even funnier, fans in the comments admitted they’ve pulled similar stunts:

@misfits_home_for_odd/TikTok

@higherdisk/TikTok

@jojothedawg/TikTok

You can read more reactions here:

@luis__carrillo/TikTok

@djzmann212/TikTok

@auspicious.lion/TikTok

@abelguerrero633/TikTok

@thefiredownbelow/TikTok

@yoboom21/TikTok

@xofemme_fatalexo/TikTok

@thegreenhausfx/TikTok

@taemee1958/TikTok

@darthlando_sith1/TikTok

With over 15.4K followers, Garrett keeps blessing timelines with Amazon delivery stories and thank-yous for customers who leave snacks and drinks for drivers.

You can watch below, and maybe tip your next delivery driver with a bit of extra kindness (and less unsolicited commentary):

@garrettpxyz

TRUTH YALL


