Nikki Haley Went On Fox And Ripped The Trump Campaign To Shreds—And People Love It

Former GOP South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley turned on Republican candidate Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier last week.
Haley was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's administration and then ran against him during the Republican primary before suspending her campaign in March.
She has a long history of flipping between praising and condemning the former president.
Her latest beef with Trump was aimed at his recent sexist campaign attacks against his challenger, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
Haley advised that Trump's team should really "look at how they're talking about women."
She noted how "this bromance and this masculinity" messaging in his speeches and repeated attacks on Harris' race and gender was alienating potential female voters and making them "uncomfortable."
Haley cited examples such as Trump-affiliated political action committee (PAC) commercials calling the VP the c-word and the racist rally at Madison Square Garden where guest speaker Grant Cardone referred to "Harris and her pimp handlers."
"That is not the way to win women," Haley proclaimed.
She added:
“This is not a time for them to get overly masculine with this ‘bromance’ thing that they’ve got going. 53 percent of the electorate are women. Women will vote."
"They care about how they’re being talked to, and they care about the issues.”
“They need to remember that.”
Last week, Harris' team shared a clip of the former Trump supporter's statements on X (formerly Twitter), which you can see here.
Social media users weighed in on the discussion.
Some thought Haley was already stating the obvious.
Others warned, "Not so fast," especially after Haley said in the Fox interview that there was "no bad blood" between her and Trump.
She also said, "We want Donald Trump to win" and that she "respects his campaign."
Elsewhere in the interview, Haley did refer to the racist remarks at the MSG rally in which shock comic Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
“This is not a time to have anyone criticize Puerto Rico or Latinos,” she said.