Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nikki Haley Went On Fox And Ripped The Trump Campaign To Shreds—And People Love It

Nikki Haley; Donald Trump
Fox News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump's former Ambassador to the United Nations took to Fox to explain why Trump's "bromance" messaging could "make women uncomfortable."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 04, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Former GOP South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley turned on Republican candidate Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier last week.

Haley was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's administration and then ran against him during the Republican primary before suspending her campaign in March.

She has a long history of flipping between praising and condemning the former president.

Her latest beef with Trump was aimed at his recent sexist campaign attacks against his challenger, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Haley advised that Trump's team should really "look at how they're talking about women."

She noted how "this bromance and this masculinity" messaging in his speeches and repeated attacks on Harris' race and gender was alienating potential female voters and making them "uncomfortable."

Haley cited examples such as Trump-affiliated political action committee (PAC) commercials calling the VP the c-word and the racist rally at Madison Square Garden where guest speaker Grant Cardone referred to "Harris and her pimp handlers."

"That is not the way to win women," Haley proclaimed.

She added:

“This is not a time for them to get overly masculine with this ‘bromance’ thing that they’ve got going. 53 percent of the electorate are women. Women will vote."
"They care about how they’re being talked to, and they care about the issues.”
“They need to remember that.”

Last week, Harris' team shared a clip of the former Trump supporter's statements on X (formerly Twitter), which you can see here.

Social media users weighed in on the discussion.





Some thought Haley was already stating the obvious.


Others warned, "Not so fast," especially after Haley said in the Fox interview that there was "no bad blood" between her and Trump.

She also said, "We want Donald Trump to win" and that she "respects his campaign."





Elsewhere in the interview, Haley did refer to the racist remarks at the MSG rally in which shock comic Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

“This is not a time to have anyone criticize Puerto Rico or Latinos,” she said.

Latest News

Harrison Ford; Mark Hamill
2024 Election

Mark Hamill's Response To Harrison Ford's Endorsement Of Harris Is All Of Us

Screenshots from Alyssa Rafael's TikTok video
Trending

TikTokers Reveal Hilarious Hack For Keeping Middle Seat Between Them Open On Southwest Flight

More from News/2024-election

TikTok screenshots of Liz and Beau
@beauandliz/TikTok

Couple Sparks Debate After Documenting Their Neighborhood's 'Doomsday Prepper' Meeting

A couple on TikTok launched quite the discussion after their videos about their neighbors split viewers.

TikTokers Liz and Beau (@beauandliz) took to the platform to share a series of videos detailing their neighborhood's emergency preparedness meetings and drills.

Keep ReadingShow less
sugar cubes and a spoon on a red surface
Elena Leya on Unsplash

People Who Stopped Eating Sugar Explain What Changes They Noticed Most

People tout going on a sugar-free diet or cleansing, but they rarely actually go without sugars. For one, that's an incredibly irresponsible and ill-advised thing to do.

Only a few foods are completely without naturally occurring sugars:

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman lay on the grass cuddling and napping.
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

People Break Down The Weirdest Things Their Girlfriends Do

Everybody has special quirks.

We're human, it's natural behavior... sometimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ceroswhaley's TikTok video
@ceroswhaley/TikTok

TikToker Warns How To Tell If You Might Actually Be Applying For A 'Ghost' Job In Viral Video

Even though the unemployment rate in the United States is at an all-time low, people looking for a job or secondary work seem to be having a harder time than ever finding a job.

This largely seems to be due to incredibly high standard requirements on most job applications, a very low communication rate from most potential employers—and now "ghost jobs."

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @unapologeticallysouthern
@unapologeticallysouthern/TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She Decided To No Longer Be An Organ Donor

A woman on TikTok launched a massive debate on social media after revealing that a story about a man who woke up right before his organ donation surgery after he was declared brain dead made her decide to no longer be an organ donor.

TikToker @unapologeticallysouthern shared that she learned about Anthony Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II's story the day she was to renew her driver's license.

Keep ReadingShow less