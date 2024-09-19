Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Marlon Wayans Expertly Rips Elon Musk Over His Cruel Treatment Of His Trans Daughter

Marlon Wayans, Elon Musk
Noam Galai/Getty Images, FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The actor, who has a trans child named Kai, took Musk to task on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast for his poor treatment of his trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 19, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Comedic actor Marlon Wayans admonished Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his mistreatment of his estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson during an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Wayans, who has a trans son named Kai, declared:

“I have a Tesla that I’m about to drive over a cliff."

Musk has been criticized for repeated transphobic comments, rejecting his trans child and deadnaming her when the subject of Wilson was brought up in interviews.

In contrast, Wayans has a positive relationship with his oldest son, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Angela Zackery.

Wayans added in the interview:

"I don’t like what Elon Musk be saying about his trans child. It makes me mad."
"You don’t treat those babies like that. You don’t disown your baby."


He added:

"Love your child! ... I’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime."
"They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.”

You can watch the full interview here.

@clubshayshaypod

“I have a #Tesla that I’m about to drive over a cliff. I don’t like what #elonmusk be saying about his trans child. It makes me mad. You don’t treat those babies like that. You don’t disown your baby. Love your child! ... I’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime. They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.” - #marlonwayans #trans


TikTokers who watched the clip were moved by Wayans's love for Kai, and they commented on the study of parental contrasts between him and Musk.

@clubshayshaypod/TikTok



@clubshayshaypod/TikTok



@clubshayshaypod/TikTok



@clubshayshaypod/TikTok



@clubshayshaypod/TikTok



@clubshayshaypod/TikTok



@clubshayshaypod/TikTok

@clubshayshaypod/TikTok

@clubshayshaypod/TikTok

@clubshayshaypod/TikTok

In July, Musk said that his trans daughter was "dead to him" in an interview on The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.

During the discussion, the SpaceX founder claimed he was "tricked" into signing off on gender-affirming care for Wilson, who legally dropped the famous surname and took her mother and Musk's ex-wife, Justine Wilson's, last name.

Musk also blamed the death of his trans child on the "woke mind virus."

In addition to the legal name change, Vivian Jenna Wilson also declared her gender identity as female in papers filed with the Los Angeles County court in June 2022.

Wilson, who was 18 at the time, cited the reason for filing the legal paperwork was due to “the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

She was prompted to speak out in an NBC phone interview after Musk wrote posts saying Wilson was "not a girl" and was figuratively "dead."

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide," she said.

In response to Musk's comments about losing his child due to gender-affirming care, Wilson wrote in a string of posts:

“[Musk] doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there. And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

On the other hand, Wayans' parenting MO is vastly different in that he constantly wants to show up for Kai and always strives to be better as a dad.

In November 2023, Wayans talked about embracing his son's transition during an episode of The Breakfast Club, saying that as a parent, he just wanted his "kids to be free."

“I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves," he said, adding:

"The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence. So, if they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f- -k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?”

Wayans also touched on how other families don't necessarily share the same acceptance of LGBTQ+ family members.

He continued, saying during the Club Shay Shay interview:

“l’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime."
“They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.”

Wayans reflected on his son's transition, saying the hardest part was "being the last to know."

“But as hard as it was, I think that it’s not important," he said, adding:

"It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance."
"And I’m proud to say it took me a week–but it felt like forever.”

Wayans and Zackery's second child, Kai's brother, is named Shawn, 22. Wayans also has a baby daughter named Axl, whose mother is his ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland.


Latest News

Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Bonkers 'Seafront Property' Claim At Michigan Town Hall

More from News/lgbtq

Two people watching a movie in a movie theater with popcorn and drinks
Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

Common Tropes In Movies That Never Actually Happen In Real Life

As fun as it is to watch movies and to read books, sometimes there are plot points that simply could never happen in real life.

As disappointing as that might be to think about, it's probably best for us to accept it and just enjoy the stories as stories.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance at rally
Real America's Voice

JD Vance Supporters' Reaction To News The Federal Reserve Cut Interest Rates Is Peak MAGA

Financially strapped Americans saw a glimmer of hope for their financial futures when the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a surprising half percentage point on Wednesday, heralding the end of the fight against inflation after two years of high rates.

However, when Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance was about to respond to a question at a recent rally about the rate cut, which was the first in four years since COVID took a major toll on the economy, his MAGA supporters reacted with an eye-raising yet unsurprising audible response.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Vance Demands Dems 'Tone Down The Rhetoric' In Epic Meltdown—And The Gaslighting Is Unreal

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was called out for blatant hypocrisy after he attempted to shame Democrats for the second alleged assassination attempt on Trump, all the while ignoring his and Trump's own dangerous rhetoric.

Trump was the target of what the FBI described as "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, just nine weeks after surviving a previous attempt on his life. The FBI has taken a suspect into custody.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Beetlejuice'; The Sandworm Slayer Cocktail for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' advertisement
Warner Bros. Pictures; @amctheatres/Instagram

AMC Called Out For Charging Up To $31 For Their Special 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Cocktail

It would be an understatement to say that fans have been excited for Michael Keaton to reprise his role as the unpredictable, spastic, and straight-up evil Beetlejuice.

The excitement increased even more with news that Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara were also stepping back into their roles, with popular Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega portraying Ryder's daughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
The Joe Rogan Experience; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Rogan Just Praised Harris For 'Nailing It' While Mocking Trump—And MAGA Fans Are Big Mad

Conservative podcast host Joe Rogan openly admitted that Vice President Kamala Harris is "nailing it" while mocking former President Donald Trump for being baited into bragging about his rallies during last week's presidential debate.

Trump unraveled early during the debate after Harris suggested his rallies are so boring that his own supporters are leaving them, which of course miffed a man with a historic obsession with crowd sizes, who earlier this month said it's "virtually impossible" to speak at rallies so long without anyone leaving.

Keep ReadingShow less