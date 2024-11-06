Jon Stewart's NSFW Rant About Election Result Is A Powerful Reminder—And We Feel Ya, Jon

On election night, hours before the announcement that Republican candidate Donald Trump reclaimed the White House as the 47th U.S. President, Daily Show host Jon Stewart shared a NSFW takeaway from the 2024 election.
"Here's what we know, is that we really don't know anything," Stewart began.
"We're going to come out of this election and we're gonna make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is."
He bluntly summed it up with:
“The truth is, we’re not really gonna know sh*t."
"We’re gonna make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization, and this is the thing: We’re all gonna have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place where we prefer it to be.”
However, Stewart made one thing clear: we shouldn't be interpreting observations from media pundits at face value.
“The lessons that our pundits take away from these results―that they will pronounce with certainty―will be wrong," Stewart predicted.
Stewart played back vintage clips of various news soundbites going back to 2008 with pundits sharing predictions after the outcome of one election that never held up by the next election cycle, like the nation moving towards a "post-racial America" after Barack Obama was elected as the Democratic U.S. President in 2008,
The Daily Show also played a clip of news reporters indicating Trump would depart Washington DC a "pariah" following the January 6, 2021 insurrection and that Trump would “never be allowed to step foot in the Capitol again. Never.”
"Ever," said a stone-faced Stewart.
“My point is this,” he said calmly before screlting a one-word exclamation that many exasperated voters were feeling.
"F********K!"
You can watch the segment here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
“But this isn’t the end," said Stewart, collecting himself.
He concluded by imparting words of encouragement for the American people to get back up and dust themselves off for the promise of a hopeful future.
Said Stewart:
"I promise you, this is not the end, and we have to regroup and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible.”
