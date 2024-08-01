Jodie Sweetin Seems To Shade Candace Cameron Bure Over Claim Olympics 'Mocked' Christians

Jodie Sweetin is once again throwing shade at her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure over her ridiculous comments.
In November 2022, Bure sparked backlash after she told the Wall Street Journal that the Great American Family channel would focus solely on “traditional marriages" and would feature no LGBTQ+ couples.
Responding to an Instagram post by JoJo Siwa condemning Bure for the hateful statement, Sweetin commented:
"You know I love you ❤️❤️"
Bure's latest display of super conservative Christian supremacy was delivered in the form of a rant on Instagram in which she blasted the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony for making a mockery of The Last Supper.
In her tirade, the actor, who believed the scene was a drag parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s 15th-century painting of Jesus and his disciples, said:
“To watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting."
Aside from the rant itself, there was one problem with her position.
The scene at the opening ceremony was actually depicting Dionysus, the Greek god of wine-making, festivity and theater.
Bure and other viewers who felt the performance was blasphemous were swiftly called out.
And Sweetin participated by seemingly throwing some shade at her former costar, sharing a video by Walter Masterson hilariously explaining to a MAGA manchild that the artistic interpretation had nothing at all to do with Christianity but rather with the Greek god of “feasting, festivity and ritual theater."
Sweetin added the text:
“Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history."
You can see the video below.
Though Bure eventually updated her caption because "many have tried to correct" her, she maintained:
"I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch."
"In any case, I’m not buying it."
People on social media loved that Sweetin took part in blasting Christians like Bure who were quick to call out the performance.
Thank you—again!—for calling out egocentric rhetoric and putting folks in their rightful places.