Jodie Sweetin Explains Where She Stands With Candace Cameron Bure Due To Political Differences

Full House’s favorite middle child, Jodi Sweetin, addressed the complicated relationship she has with her fictional older sister, Candace Cameron Bure.
Nineties fans may recall that Sweetin has known Bure since she was just 5 years old and they were both cast on Full House as Stephanie and Donna Jo “DJ” Margaret Tanner.
On the April 28th episode of The Vault with Monica & Amir, Sweetin talked about the drastic political and social differences between her and her former costar.
Sweetin told the podcast hosts:
“We’ve never actually got into it, you know what I mean… And she posted sort of her viewpoint, and I posted mine. We've always been very different on those things.”
A clip from the interview can be seen below:
The two former costars reunited on Fuller House to reprise their roles from 2016 to 2020. Rumors of the real-life feud grew after the show’s cancellation when Cameron Bure controversially announced that she was leaving the Hallmark Channel to be the chief creative officer for the Great American Family network to promote “traditional” and conservative couplings and characters.
In a 2022 feature for The Wall Street Journal, Bure commented:
“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
Cameron Bure’s exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community from conservative media was criticized by singer and entertainer JoJo Siwa, who wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post how Cameron Bure’s comments were “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”
A friend of Siwa, Sweetin commented on the post with her support:
“You know I love you ❤️❤️.”
Sweetin publicly came out as a lesbian in 2011 and has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She told The Vault podcast hosts, “Something important is… looking out for my queer siblings that I love.”
Sweetin elaborated in a 2022 People magazine interview regarding her advocacy:
"I feel like if you have a voice, and you have a platform, then it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it, whether people like it all the time or not.”
And this was one of those important times. After the Great American Family backlash, Cameron Bure notably unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram in November 2022, but Sweetin still follows and has empathy for her television sister.
She reflected on their very different relationship:
“Candace and I, we just live very different lifestyles… It's like family members, where you're like, maybe we don't talk all the time — and I know if politics come up, it is not going to go well — but I don't hate you.”
How… not rude?
Fans commented on the so-called “feud.”
@reality.bites.podcast/Instagram
u/Lilbuddyspd11/Reddit
u/dankblonde/Reddit
Some gave props to Sweetin for her classy response:
@wsbowen2/Instagram
u/PolkaDotMe/Reddit
u/FabulousRegular8621/Reddit
u/anongirl55/Reddit
u/Separate_Feeling4602/Reddit
u/EastCoastDizzle/Reddit
Sweetin’s response to Cameron Bure would make Danny Tanner proud.
Sweetin recently announced to People magazine that she will be joining the live table read of What Ever Happened to Baby J? at the Dynasty Typewriter on June 9th to raise funds for the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children.