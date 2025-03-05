Jason Ritter Shares Hilarious Fighting Video After Fans Thirst Over Wife Melanie Lynskey

Actor Jason Ritter was up for the challenge when fans questioned his combat skills after seeing a gorgeous photo of his wife at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday.
Ritter's wife, Yellowjackets actor Melanie Lynskey, stunned fellow industry peers at the convivial affair, hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts following the 97th Academy Awards ceremony, where Anora took the top prize of Best Picture along with its leading lady Mikey Madison for Best Actress.
Lynskey took to Instagram and shared a photo of her jaw-dropping look in a sequined red gown by Christian Siriano, diamond jewelry by Martin Katz, and matching clutch from Tyler Ellis.
"Some nights really feel like a fairytale and last night at the #vanityfairoscarparty was one of them," wrote the 47-year-old.
Social media users were enamored of Lynskey's jaw-dropping presence.
Ritter, who is married to and shares a daughter with Lynskey, gushed about his wife on her Instagram post, writing:
"Just so incredibly stunning in all humanly and ethereal ways."
@melanielynskey/Instgram
Though Lynskey is not gay, she has become an LGBTQ+ icon, and a common response to Ritter's declaration of love for his wife was from lesbians, along with other admirers, who asked him, "Can u fight?"
@melanielynskey/Instgram
So Ritter declared that he could on X (formerly Twitter).
When pressed further on his fighting ability and whether or not he could win, he proved it to hilarious effect.
The 45-year-old Parenthood star posted a video of him showing off his improvised smackdown skills synced to IQ KID YAKHALI's "Tokyo Drift" to demonstrate no one could come between him and his main lady.
At one point, he had his invisible nemesis in a stranglehold and finished them off with one last fatal twist.
Fans were in stitches over the prizefighter's dedication to proving he could be the champion.
Ritter's physical comedy reminded fans of his late father, comedic star of Three's Company, John Ritter, who sadly passed away at the age of 54 on September 11, 2003.
The internet accepted defeat.
And fans adored the couple even more.
Lynskey eventually commented on the hubbub surrounding her hubby, saying:
"Traditionally when a person puts their back out they rest and take care of it, but you're a lone wolf dring you're gonna do you."
@msmelanielynskey/Instagram
Now, that's love goals.