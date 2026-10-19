'Heated Rivalry' Creator Rips NHL For Failing LGBTQ+ People By Not 'Meeting The Moment'

Ever since Heated Rivalry premiered in November 2025, the Canadian series has become an international sensation.

The series, chronicling the secret romance of two professional hockey players on rival teams, managed to find universal appeal thanks to its combination of sports, romance, and LGBTQ+ representation.

Many others have credited the series for greatly increasing interest in the already popular sport of ice hockey.

However, according to series creator Jacob Tierney, the National Hockey League should hold off on any celebrations.

During an appearance on Radio Andy, Tierney wasted no time in squashing host Andy Cohen's praise for the NHL:

After commenting on the "incredible" amount of interest in the NHL that has grown as a result of the series, Cohen then praised them for "meeting the moment."

That led Tierney, who wrote and directed the global phenomenon, to quickly ask, "have they?" Clearly surprised by Tierney's reaction, Cohen asked him for a bit of clarification, to which Tierney swiftly pointed out how the NHL recently hired "four r*pists" to play for them and that they were definitely not "meeting the moment."

While Tierney didn't name anyone specifically, the NHL has been making headlines with various players charged with sexual assault allegations over the years, including a relatively high-profile case involving five Canadian players, all of whom were acquitted of the charges.

When Cohen once again expressed his belief that the NHL had made progress, Tierney once again shut him down, saying that the NHL has "a lot of ongoing work to do."



Cohen then expressed how Heated Rivalry had "handed the NHL a gift" and increased women's interest in hockey. Tierney maintained that the ball, or in this case the puck, was in the NHL's court, and it was up to them to prove that they were a "safe space for people," feeling that they constantly make it clear that this was not the case.

Tierney explained:

"They are not doing what they should be doing to make their sport an inclusive place."

"They really need to deal with their own toxic culture, and they're not."

"Demonstrably."

"One team after another proving that."

The interview caught plenty of attention on X (formerly Twitter), with many applauding Tierney for calling out the NHL and making it clear what changes need to be made:













Others expressed their shock and disappointment with Cohen, feeling he went into this interview unprepared.

























Heated Rivalry is based on the second book in the Game Changers series by Canadian Author Rachel Reid, all of which feature same-sex romances in the world of professional Hockey.

Notably, Reid wrote the books with the express purpose of calling out homophobia and hockey culture in general:

"Game Changer came from a place of me being angry at hockey culture and how clearly homophobic it was and is, and all the other things that made me really ashamed to be a hockey fan."

"That whole series attacks the NHL and hockey culture quite a bit."

A second season of Heated Rivalry is set to premiere in spring 2027.