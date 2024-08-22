Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tim Walz's Son Tearfully Shouting 'That's My Dad!' During DNC Speech Had Us All Sobbing

Screenshots of Tim and Gus Walz
CBS News

During Tim Walz's speech at the DNC, he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Gwen, and his two kids, Hope and Gus—and the emotional moment was only made even greater with 17-year-old Gus' heartfelt reaction.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 22, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, gave a speech that moved many at the Democratic National Convention last night when he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Gwen, and his two kids, Hope and Gus.

Walz, who was relatively unfamiliar to the majority of Americans just a few weeks ago, said that when "Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love," adding that his two children "are my world."

And 17-year-old Gus Walz demonstrated that love when cameras caught him tearing up and shouting:

"That's my dad!"

You can watch the moment in the video below.

People were moved by the love between a son and his father.



Walz has openly and affectionately discussed Gus, who has ADHD, a nonverbal learning disorder, and an anxiety disorder. Walz and his wife, both former educators, recently shared in a statement to People that they have never viewed Gus’ conditions as a barrier.

At the time, Walz said:

"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up. It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback − it’s his secret power."

Supporters of Americans with learning disabilities believe the Walz family's candidness about their son and their decision to speak openly about their experiences will bring much-needed awareness, potentially benefiting others facing similar challenges.

Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Washington-based Autistic Self Advocacy Network, toldUSA Today that "it's a good thing when people in politics, who are running for office, are comfortable discussing disability issues and don’t view it as a topic that is taboo or something that we shouldn’t discuss."

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone Biles Hilariously Recreates Her Head-Whipping Meme—And It's Comedy Gold

Simone Biles hilariously recreated her viral meme moment from the Paris Olympics, and it's wonderfully perfect.

The gymnastics icon took to TikTok to one-up her own head-whipping internet sensation, adding hysterically appropriate accompanying text.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kerstin Emhoff; Doug and Kamala Harris
@keprettybird/X; Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Has Iconic Reaction After Fan Compares Her Support Of Harris To Melania

Film producer Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, shared a photo of herself at the Democratic National Convention—and a fan couldn't help but notice how much more she supports Vice President Kamala Harris than Melania Trump supports her own husband, former President Donald Trump.

Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of the Second Gentleman's two children, posted a picture of herself at the Democratic National Convention, writing:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Old Photo Of Trump Standing Behind Dirty Bulletproof Glass At Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Following his assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump announced he'll only be appearing at outdoor rallies behind bulletproof glass, as most of us would.

But he probably didn't bargain for it turning into a hilarious and ridiculous social media meme.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Kamala Harris and medics assisting fan in medical distress at rally
X/@MikeSington

Kamala Harris Praised For Stopping Rally To Help Fan In Medical Distress: 'This Is Who We Are'

Vice President Kamala Harris—who officially accepts the Democratic Party's presidential nomination tonight—was praised after she stopped her rally Tuesday night in Milwaukee to get medical help for someone in the crowd—and used it as a teachable moment for how her campaign differs from that of former President Donald Trump.

Harris was in Milwaukee for a rally at the Fiserv Forum, the same venue where the Republican National Convention had taken place just weeks before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people on a date
Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Reveal The Most Ridiculous Dating Preferences They've Ever Heard Of

Everyone has their own expectations from their dating lives, and everyone has different deal-breakers and relationship-makers.

But let's be honest, some people's expectations and wish list items for a potential partner are a little bit weird.

Keep ReadingShow less