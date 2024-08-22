Tim Walz's Son Tearfully Shouting 'That's My Dad!' During DNC Speech Had Us All Sobbing

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, gave a speech that moved many at the Democratic National Convention last night when he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Gwen, and his two kids, Hope and Gus.
Walz, who was relatively unfamiliar to the majority of Americans just a few weeks ago, said that when "Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love," adding that his two children "are my world."
And 17-year-old Gus Walz demonstrated that love when cameras caught him tearing up and shouting:
"That's my dad!"
You can watch the moment in the video below.
People were moved by the love between a son and his father.
Walz has openly and affectionately discussed Gus, who has ADHD, a nonverbal learning disorder, and an anxiety disorder. Walz and his wife, both former educators, recently shared in a statement to People that they have never viewed Gus’ conditions as a barrier.
At the time, Walz said:
"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up. It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback − it’s his secret power."
Supporters of Americans with learning disabilities believe the Walz family's candidness about their son and their decision to speak openly about their experiences will bring much-needed awareness, potentially benefiting others facing similar challenges.
Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Washington-based Autistic Self Advocacy Network, toldUSA Today that "it's a good thing when people in politics, who are running for office, are comfortable discussing disability issues and don’t view it as a topic that is taboo or something that we shouldn’t discuss."