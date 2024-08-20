Tim Walz And His Kids Had A Hilariously Relatable Moment At The DNC—And We Love To See It

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz and his children had a rather cute and relatable moment during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night.
Seated with his family members—including his wife, Gwen, and his son and daughter, Gus and Hope—during a brief interview with MSNBC, Walz described the experience of being Harris' VP pick as a "privilege" and "an honor."
It was during this moment that Gus and Hope held up bunny-ear fingers behind his head.
You can watch the moment in the video below.
Walz was clearly amused by the moment, later sharing the clip to X, formerly Twitter, and writing:
"My kids keep me humble."
You can see his post below.
People loved the hilariously relatable moment and appreciated Walz's response.
Walz is responsible for a new angle of attack against Republicans, referring to them as "weird people on the other side" while referencing their nationwide assaults on public education, saying they "want to take books away" and "want to be in your exam room."
To that end, he and Harris have done the opposite by portraying themselves as normal as can be, prompting MSNBC to note that the duo "are charting new territory in normcore."
The outlet observed that "some of the videos capturing Harris and Walz’s campaign activities have a conspicuously casual tone, showing Harris petting dogs and campaigning once again in Converse Chuck Taylors. Additionally, Walz is described as "a normcore warrior on the campaign trail, slamming Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance for faking kinship with the working class he scorns using references to food."
The campaign runs counter to the populist themes embraced by former President Donald Trump, who has insisted he is "entitled to personal attacks" against Harris, coming under fire for casting doubt on her racial heritage, and suggesting that a vote for her is a vote for higher crime rates.
But Trump's attacks appear to be backfiring, per recent surveys from the Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos and CBS News/YouGov that show Harris holding at least a 3% lead over Trump nationwide.