Hillary Offers Hilariously Brutal Advice To Republicans Who Don't Like Being Called 'Creepy'

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic allies have introduced a new angle of attack against Republicans, labeling former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, as "weird."

Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has given some blunt election advice to Republicans in a post on X, formerly Twitter, who take issue with being called "weird, creepy, and controlling."

"If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling."

Democrats appear to have gained a messaging advantage since President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race and endorsed Harris to be his successor. Trump's campaign, which typically dominates the political narrative, has spent days attempting to counter this by pointing out what they claim are the Democrats' oddities.

David Karpf, a strategic communications professor at George Washington University, praised this line of attack in an interview with The Associated Press, noting that it "frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses.”

Clinton's remarks came after Harris' campaign criticized Trump following his "quite weird" Fox News appearance during which he proclaimed "we don't need the votes" and came out in support of a jail sentence for anyone who desecrates the American flag.



Shortly afterward, the campaign released a press release titled “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance" that referred to Trump as "old and quite weird" and stressed he "shouldn't be president ever again."

Notably, Harris' statements flip convicted felon Trump's prior attacks on the 81-year-old Biden's age and mental acuity on their head; now that Biden has dropped out, Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in history and is vulnerable to the same criticisms he's projected onto Biden for years.