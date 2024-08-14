Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Campaign Gets Brutal Reminder After Posting Racist 'Neighborhood Under Kamala' Meme

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After Trump War Room posted a meme claiming Kamala Harris will ruin 'your neighborhood' by 'importing the third world, people posted reminders of life under Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 14, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After "Trump War Room"—an official social media account of former President Donald Trump's campaign posted a racist meme claiming Vice President Kamala Harris will ruin "your neighborhood" by "importing the third world," people were quick to post reminder of what life was like during Trump's first term.

Side-by-side images, labeled “Your Neighborhood Under Trump” and “Your Neighborhood Under Kamala,” respectively, depict a peaceful residential street alongside a 2023 Getty photo of recent migrants to the U.S. sitting outside New York’s Roosevelt Hotel, awaiting temporary housing.

The post came after Trump—who has previously said his administration will initiate mass deportations in the event he takes the White House—told X owner Elon Musk that undocumented migrants "are criminals that make our criminals look like nice people" during an interview that made headlines for being plagued by technical issues.

The post included the following caption:

“Import the third world. Become the third world."

You can see it below.


Trump campaign's "Your Neighborhood Under Trump/Your Neighborhood Under Kamala" meme@TrumpWarRoom/X

However, it's worth noting once again that life wasn't a bed of roses under Trump, despite what the meme might claim.

Well over 1.2 million Americans have died since the COVID-19 pandemic began during Trump's final year in office. Many of these people could have been saved had Trump's administration taken the situation seriously from the start.

Many prominent Trump surrogates have downplayed the fact that Trump raged against shutdowns, attacked healthcare professionals, frequently undermined the efforts of the White House COVID-19 Task Force, and openly pushed conspiracy theories about the virus and the vaccination campaign that were embraced by his followers, hindering the country's ability to rebound from the pandemic's economic shock.

Supply chain shortages were also a fact of life due to COVID-19 disruptions and there were several weeks at the height of the pandemic in spring 2020 when millions of people couldn't find a single roll of toilet paper anywhere, the result at least in part of panic buying as state and local governments issued stay-at-home orders that were largely ignored by Trump's followers.

People were quick to point out just how inaccurate the Trump campaign's meme really is.

Racism is of course nothing new for Trump, who last year claimed that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," echoing fascists like genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, who wrote about "blood poisoning" in his book Mein Kampf.

Harris's supporters have accused the Trump campaign of leaning into racist tropes due to her Tamil Indian and Afro-Jamaican ancestry and Harris recently called out Trump for claiming she "happened to turn Black” and suggesting that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her racial identity in remarks he made at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago.

The New York Times recently reported that Republican donors and Trump’s advisers have urged him to focus on criticizing Harris’s policies and staying on message, rather than repeatedly questioning her racial identity as he has done over the past two weeks, out of concern his rhetoric could alienate voters.

Latest News

Glenn Close; J.D. Vance
2024 Election

'Hillbilly Elegy' Star Glenn Close Epically Trolls JD Vance With Cat Photo On Instagram

More from News/2024-election

Donald Trump; Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Trump Roasted After Recounting Bizarre 'Wayne's World' Style Diplomacy With Putin During Musk Interview

When you think of great diplomats, some names might immediately come to mind: Benjamin Franklin, Kofi Annan, Jimmy Carter, and, of course, Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar.

If you're puzzled by those last two, former Republican President Donald Trump revealed in his Monday livestreamed interview with X owner Elon Musk that he adopted their distinctive style for diplomatic discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Keep ReadingShow less
ESPN host Malika Andrews
ESPN

ESPN Host Handles Los Angeles Earthquake During Live Interview Like A Total Pro In Viral Video

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the southern California region Monday morning.

Although there were no reports of major damages or injuries, it still rattled the nerves of locals who felt the tremor originating from its epicenter in Highland Park in northeast Los Angeles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Colin Jost
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Colin Jost Gives Fans Hilarious Update After Speculation Gnarly Foot Injury Cut His Olympics Short

After speculation that a foot injury led Colin Jost to be sent home early from the Olympics, the SNL star took to social media to hilariously clear the air.

The "Weekend Update" anchor was in Tahiti to cover surfing for the 2024 Olympic games in Paris where he almost immediately stumbled onto some bad fortune... well, onto some coral reef.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelda Williams; Robin Williams
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zelda Williams Shuts Down 'AI-Written BS' Post Claiming Dad Robin Had A Pet Monkey

Actor and director Zelda Williams—the daughter of the late actor Robin Williams—called out a fake post that made the rounds on the 10th anniversary of her father's death that falsely claimed he had a pet monkey.

The original post, shared on X, formerly Twitter, on August 10, featured a photo of Robin with a monkey on his shoulder, accompanied by the following caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Savagely Trolls Trump Over Disastrous Elon Musk Interview—And People Can't Get Enough

After former President Donald Trump had a glitchy and rambling X Spaces conversation with the company's CEO Elon Musk, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign wasted no time in trolling him over it.

Musk hosted Trump on the platform, though the interview was plagued by technical issues and began awkwardly after a delay of over 40 minutes. During the conversation, Trump covered a range of his key topics, including immigration, censorship, trade, and the assassination attempt against him.

Keep ReadingShow less