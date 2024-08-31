Electrician Warns Of Massive Fire Hazard After Discovering Home's Dangerous Power Strip Setup

None of our electrical devices are meant to be plugged in full-time or filled to the brim all the time.
And they definitely shouldn't have screws running through them.
You would think that that last statement would be a no-brainer, but electrician and TikToker Brandon (@watchmen_inspections) has seen "all sorts of weird things" on the job, from detached countertops, dead electrical panels, naked clients, and now a concerning series of power strips.
When Brandon approached the first outlet, both plugs were in use, but the electrician immediately noted that the wire from the bottom outlet was running to the right and had been run through the wall into the next room.
As if that weren't concerning enough, the cord led to a power strip that was hanging midair, connected to another power strip, which was plugged into another power strip, all of which were powering a series of overhead lights.
But the most concerning aspect of this setup was the fact that the last power strip in the series had been screwed into the wall.
"It has screws in it. You know what's behind there? Wires. Wires are running through this thing, and you put screws through it."
@watchmen_inspections
Electric nightmare!!😳😳 are we trying to burn the house down? #foryoupage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #watchmeninspections #flipper #Ohiohomeinspector #realestate #foryou #getitinspected #flip
Fellow TikTokers felt increasing dread as the video continued to get worse and worse.
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok
Electrician Brandon used this incident as a warning for how people might have electronic devices arranged their homes.
He reminded them of the importance of being careful around wires, and of course, not overusing power sources. Crossing wires, utilizing screws in unsafe spaces, and overusing electrical sources could all cause a fire, and a terrible one at that.
A lot of us treat our electronics like it's their job to be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Not only do we use our phones a lot more than we should (...guilty), but we also often leave devices plugged in far beyond the necessity to do so. And that's not even including surge protectors and extension cords!
Surge protectors are meant to be used to protect our devices, either when we're in a space that's prone to electrical surges, like old homes, or when there's a storm brewing. Extension cords and power strips are there to make outlets more accessible and "larger," in the sense that we can now plug in our laptop from across the room, or perhaps even multiple people can set up!
They absolutely shouldn't serve as a long-term solution to fewer outlets, let alone as a permanent, screwed-in fixture.