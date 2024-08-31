Electrician Warns Of Massive Fire Hazard After Discovering Home's Dangerous Power Strip Setup

Some love stories turn into absolute nightmares.

Not every ex can let it all go.

That problem leads to a lot of scary moments and lifelong trauma.

Redditor dieburtually wanted to hear about the worst of people's exes, so they asked:

"What is the worst thing your ex has done to you?"

Without a Care

"Left me at the hospital without my purse, wallet, or phone leaving me to walk home alone in the very early hours of the morning which drug addicts frequent, all while still reeling in the pain of a ruptured ovarian cyst. I walked into the apartment to find him playing WoW without a care."

- PrettyCarCrash

Cruel

"After supporting her with her whole education, she cheated on me. The worst part is she even took our cat... left me traumatized to the point that I have serious trust issues."

- Parking_Release_6899

"Brother. I'm still paying my exes' loan for schooling off, as I cosigned for it, and she just decided to 'stop paying.'"

"Mine left on her birthday, while I was recovering from a serious spinal surgery and still learning how to walk again."

"At least she didn't take my cat. I also have remarkable trust issues as well."

- Robert999220

Trauma

"Cheated, left, and got our two sons we were in the process of adopting taken away. Betrayal trauma sucks. There was nothing I could do legally when they showed up. And the boys have been with us for over 3 years… they called her a kidnapper and begged me not to make them go. It was devastating. And he just sat there emotionless like it was nothing."

- freckledpeach2

That's not YOU!

"My ex scoured the internet until she found pictures that looked similar to her body, she cropped the image to get rid of the face, accused me of taking nude photos of her that she just happened to stumble upon online, and when I didn't go for it, pointing out that it was physically impossible for the photo to be her because I was on another continent for a year, she tried to tell me I must have took it in a hotel we stayed at before that. When I held my ground there because there was never a f**king fern in the hotel, she very nonchalantly said, 'Well you have to admit it looks like me.'"

"Anyway, I have custody of our daughter now, and she lives a thousand miles away."

- VT_Squire

Textbook

"Cheated on me, but the worst part for me was that she wouldn't admit it even after the relationship was done, and we never had to see each other again. I was told by somebody else months after, but the way she acted in the last few months was textbook, but I was too stupid to see it at the time. Even when I straight up asked her, she refused to say either way."

- DrWhoop87

The Runaway

"Recently? Left the state with our shared vehicle. There’s nothing I can do about it since we both own it. My mom’s fixing up her older vehicle for me so I can at least get my kids to and from school. He ran off. I don’t even know where he went. I’m almost certain he’s in another state now as this happened overnight Friday into Saturday."

"He owns the vehicle, so it’s legally not stolen."

"My only hope is that the starter motor falls off. I just had my stepdad and brother-in-law over last weekend to put a new starter motor in. They said in about two weeks, they need to come back and tighten it up, or it could fall off. Two weeks will be next Saturday. I hope it falls off while he’s speeding down the highway (and no one else gets hurt)."

- PaleOverlord

Pay Up

"I supported her for years while she made next to zero income so she could chase her dream/passion. When she started to have success, she found someone and cheated on me with them. Then insisted I owed her money for the divorce despite not having contributed to the household."

- DuffNinja

3 Years

"Lead me on to believe we were in a serious relationship."

"I went to propose, and she broke down crying about how she was going back to her ex. He was her first true love. They had a history together."

"Wasn’t like me and her hadn’t been together for 3 years."

"A few months later she called crying asking me to take her back after he beat her."

- arousedpirate

"Just went through something similar. We were together almost 3 years and living together. He was not over his ex the whole time and talking to her behind my back telling her he’s never loved anyone else as much as her. Wtf dude."

- Pitiful-Orchid

Sorry

"Mine is silly more than anything. A month after we broke up, their cat died. They started posting on Facebook every day about how hard it's been after losing me, their cat, and my dog in such a short time span, but the way each post was worded it sounded like I had also passed away. So much so that people started reaching out to my parents asking what happened to me and if they had missed the funeral service. 🤣"

- hughjonk

LIARS

"My exes' mum got cheated on by her dad. They were happily married for 30 years. I supported her through this at the time and had her on the phone crying to me. After her experiencing all of this, she then cheated on me AND LIED ABOUT IT. MUST RUN IN THE FAMILY."

- Clean_Specialist8551

I Don't Like Her

"I dated a girl for about 3 months whose previous relationship ended after 3 years. Well one day, she just breaks up with me for what I see as no apparent reason. A week later, her Facebook says she's engaged. Come to find out, her ex had reached out to her and proposed and she said yes."

"We weren't together long enough for me to really care, but man that was a shi**y couple of days after the fact. I don't like her."

- HeartachetoHouston

Dear Mom

"My mother passed away a few years ago and this girl I had only been dating for maybe 3 months manipulated me by using my mom as a weapon against me. He would say things like 'Do you think your mother would be proud of what you are doing now?' or 'Is this what your mother would want of you?' He would do this whenever I would effectively mess up in his eyes. It tore me down pretty hard.

- Babeee_Whisperr

7 Years Down

"My ex prioritized everything else other than our relationship. We were together for almost 7 years. Never lived together, never engaged, never bought me flowers, never anything. I'd have to beg him to take me out anywhere. His main focus was college (which I supported). We were also high school sweethearts (we started dating junior year). He lived with his parents and grandparents. I eventually got tired of feeling like I wasn't a priority and left him. It was a nasty breakup."

- RedMinx98

Stop Swinging

"Not as bad as some but one time we went camping, and she got drunk and just became mean to everyone. She was having a freak out over I don’t even know anyways when I tried to calm her down she bit me 3 times and then clocked me in the face 3 times all in about 5 minutes."

- Slow-Caregiver6339

CAD!

"I married a boy in kindergarten on the playground, and he married another woman the next day."

- Exact-Cockroach8528

