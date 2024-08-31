Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Electrician Warns Of Massive Fire Hazard After Discovering Home's Dangerous Power Strip Setup

Screenshots from @watchmen_inspections' TikTok video
@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

Electrician and TikToker @watchmen_inspections shared an 'electric nightmare' in a home after discovering several power strips plugged into each other, with one even screwed to the wall.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 31, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

None of our electrical devices are meant to be plugged in full-time or filled to the brim all the time.

And they definitely shouldn't have screws running through them.

You would think that that last statement would be a no-brainer, but electrician and TikToker Brandon (@watchmen_inspections) has seen "all sorts of weird things" on the job, from detached countertops, dead electrical panels, naked clients, and now a concerning series of power strips.

When Brandon approached the first outlet, both plugs were in use, but the electrician immediately noted that the wire from the bottom outlet was running to the right and had been run through the wall into the next room.

As if that weren't concerning enough, the cord led to a power strip that was hanging midair, connected to another power strip, which was plugged into another power strip, all of which were powering a series of overhead lights.

But the most concerning aspect of this setup was the fact that the last power strip in the series had been screwed into the wall.

"It has screws in it. You know what's behind there? Wires. Wires are running through this thing, and you put screws through it."
@watchmen_inspections

Electric nightmare!!😳😳 are we trying to burn the house down? #foryoupage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #watchmeninspections #flipper #Ohiohomeinspector #realestate #foryou #getitinspected #flip

Fellow TikTokers felt increasing dread as the video continued to get worse and worse.

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

@watchmen_inspections/TikTok

Electrician Brandon used this incident as a warning for how people might have electronic devices arranged their homes.

He reminded them of the importance of being careful around wires, and of course, not overusing power sources. Crossing wires, utilizing screws in unsafe spaces, and overusing electrical sources could all cause a fire, and a terrible one at that.

A lot of us treat our electronics like it's their job to be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Not only do we use our phones a lot more than we should (...guilty), but we also often leave devices plugged in far beyond the necessity to do so. And that's not even including surge protectors and extension cords!

Surge protectors are meant to be used to protect our devices, either when we're in a space that's prone to electrical surges, like old homes, or when there's a storm brewing. Extension cords and power strips are there to make outlets more accessible and "larger," in the sense that we can now plug in our laptop from across the room, or perhaps even multiple people can set up!

They absolutely shouldn't serve as a long-term solution to fewer outlets, let alone as a permanent, screwed-in fixture.

Latest News

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Barack Obama; Kamala Harris
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Barack Obama Offers Iconic Reaction To Kamala Harris Wearing A Tan Suit At The DNC

Former President Barack Obama, who was famously criticized by Republicans for wearing a tan suit in 2024, gave a cheeky nod to Vice President Kamala Harris's own fashion choice at the Democratic National Convention on the 10-year anniversary of his so-called scandal.

Harris chose to wear a tan suit at the DNC in what observers perceived as a pointed jab at Republicans who made a big show of Obama's suit when he was in office. At the time, GOP critics said the suit betrayed a “lack of seriousness," even though prior presidents have worn similarly-colored suits without comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
worm's eye view of brown castle
Okamatsu Fujikawa on Unsplash

Creepy Facts People Wish They Never Learned

I enjoy learning useless trivia and more substantial facts.

Like many people, I'm a true crime addict. I also enjoy watching mysteries of history documentaries about unsolved crimes or unexplained phenomena from the past.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jesse Watters and Brett Baier
Fox News

Jesse Watters' Claim Harris Is Doing 'Terrible' In Polls Gets Squashed By Fox In Under An Hour

Fox News personality Jesse Watters was mocked after attempting to claim that Vice President Kamala Harris is "down in all battleground states" after the Democratic National Convention—only to be proven wrong by his own colleague Bret Baier less than an hour later.

Speaking on The Five, Watters argued that Harris got “no bounce” after becoming the Democratic nominee:

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Clip Of Jenna Ortega Telling Winona Ryder To Ignore Red Carpet Paparazzi Demand Has Fans Cheering

A recent clip of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder has gone viral...and for all the right reasons.

The duo has been making the rounds together promoting their new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice.

Keep ReadingShow less
A female hand holds a pink paper heart that she is also setting on fire.
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Divulge The Worst Thing Their Ex Ever Did To Them

As much as everyone loves to be in love.

Love is never guaranteed.

Keep ReadingShow less