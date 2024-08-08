Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Rally Around Daisy Ridley After She Reveals Battle With Rare Autoimmune Condition

Daisy Ridley
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The 'Star Wars' star revealed to 'Women's Health' that she's been suffering from Graves' Disease after being diagnosed in September of last year.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 08, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Fans of Daisy Ridley are sharing messages of support and encouragement after the Star Wars star revealed she was diagnosed with Graves' Disease last September.

In an interview with Women's Health that dropped on August 6, the Magpie actor publicly shared her diagnosis for the first time, telling the publication:

"It’s the first time I’ve shared that [Graves’]."

Ridley has historically been very candid about her health, opening up in interviews and on social media about her diagnosis with endometriosis in her teens and later with polycystic ovaries, and now she is shedding light on Graves' Disease, a rare autoimmune disorder that results in an overactive thyroid.

After wrapping Magpie, the actor was aware of the changes in her body, but she chalked it up to the "really stressful role."

“I thought, 'Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly.'"

Ridley's general practitioner urged her to see an endocrinologist after she described her fatigue and hot flashes. Her other symptoms included a racing heart, weight loss, and hand tremors.

After her doctor mentioned Graves' and that it is often described as "tired but wired," Ridley realized she had also become irritable.

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out.”

Upon learning of Ridley's diagnosis, fans on social media rallied around her, sharing uplifting words of support.












While there is no cure for Graves' Disease, Ridley has been able to adapt her lifestyle to help with symptoms. She has implemented daily medication and reduced gluten in her diet, and has begun working with a personal trainer.

She said she has already noticed a change.

“I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better."

She added:

“I didn’t realize how bad I felt before."
"Then I looked back and thought, 'How did I do that?'”

She now has a better understanding of her body and its limits.

“It’s just finding the balance, and me understanding now where my tolerance really ends.”

Latest News

Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Kamala Harris Interrupts Rallygoers' 'Lock Him Up' Chants With Critical Reminder About Trump

More from Popular

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk's Daughter Slams Him As Fake 'Christian Family Man' In Blistering Social Media Rant

Elon Musk has become a darling of the right wing despite, much like Donald Trump, not conforming to many of the moral standards conservatives supposedly stand for.

And one of Musk's 12 children has taken to the app Threads to call him out for it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Valentina Gomez
@ValentinaforSOS/X

Homophobic GOP Candidate Roasted After She Loses Primary—And It Wasn't Even Close

Valentina Gomez, a GOP candidate and known homophobe vying to be the next Secretary of State of Missouri who was once roasted for telling people not to be "weak and gay," was mocked online after her homophobic rhetoric backfired and cost her the primary.

And it wasn't even close—Gomez received 47,931 votes, amounting to just 7.5% of all those who voted in Missouri's GOP primary election. State Senator Denny Hoskins was declared the winner, winning 24.4% of the vote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Couple arguing at table
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Reveal The Worst Thing Their Partner Did That They've Forgiven Them For

Every relationship has its limits, and people will all realize their own deal breakers during the relationship.

But there are some things that, even if the couple will forgive, will not be forgotten.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz with his cat, Afton; J.D. Vance
@KamalaHQ/X; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Hilariously Uses Video Featuring Tim Walz And His Cat To Troll JD Vance

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign hilariously used a video featuring her running mate, Tim Walz, talking about J.D. Vance's now-infamous remarks about "childless cat ladies" to great effect—with a little help from Walz's own rescue cat.

In 2021, Donald Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube screenshot of Simone Biles from interview
TODAY/YouTube

Simone Biles Gives Short And Sweet Answer To How She Wants To Be Remembered

Simone Biles' run at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris has officially come to an end, and the most-decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history sat down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to reflect on her career and talk about her legacy.

After the host asked Biles how she wants to be remembered in the sport, the 11-time Olympic medalist responded with a simple yet heartfelt answer:

Keep ReadingShow less