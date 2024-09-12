Skip to content
Fans React After Dave Grohl Admits He Fathered A Child 'Outside Of My Marriage'

Dave Grohl
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Foo Fighters frontman released a statement on Instagram admitting that he recently fathered a child with a woman who is not his wife—and the fan reaction has ranged from disappointment to straight-up mockery.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 12, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was transparent about his plans upon recently discovering he fathered a child from an extramarital affair.

The 55-year-old musician, who was formerly a drummer for the grunge band Nirvana in the early 1990s, has been married to former model Jordyn Blum since 2003. He previously married photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1994 but divorced in 1997 after he admitted to infidelity.

Grohl and Blum share three daughters together, ages 18, 15, and 10.

On Tuesday, Grohl revealed on Instagram that he has fathered a fourth daughter, and penned a statement about how he plans to move forward.

He wrote:

"I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Grohl continued:

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
"We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

@davestruestories/Instagram

Fans weighed in on the situation.






Despite his coming clean, presumably of his own accord, disappointed social media users found it unforgivable.


There are no details about the new child at this time.

Screenshots of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Megyn Kelly Dragged After Blaming ABC Moderators For Trump's Poor Debate Performance

