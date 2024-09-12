Fans React After Dave Grohl Admits He Fathered A Child 'Outside Of My Marriage'

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was transparent about his plans upon recently discovering he fathered a child from an extramarital affair.
The 55-year-old musician, who was formerly a drummer for the grunge band Nirvana in the early 1990s, has been married to former model Jordyn Blum since 2003. He previously married photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1994 but divorced in 1997 after he admitted to infidelity.
Grohl and Blum share three daughters together, ages 18, 15, and 10.
On Tuesday, Grohl revealed on Instagram that he has fathered a fourth daughter, and penned a statement about how he plans to move forward.
He wrote:
"I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
Grohl continued:
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
"We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
@davestruestories/Instagram
Fans weighed in on the situation.
Despite his coming clean, presumably of his own accord, disappointed social media users found it unforgivable.
There are no details about the new child at this time.