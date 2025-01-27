Skip to content
Dave Franco Opens Up About Getting Inundated With Comparisons To Luigi Mangione

Dave Franco; Luigi Mangione
Deadline/Deadline via Getty Images, XNY/Star Max/GC Images/GettyImages

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter about how "anyone who has my phone number" texted him to tell him he looks like the alleged shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 27, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Hollywood star Dave Franco is very much aware of the comparisons being drawn between his likeness and that of alleged murderer Luigi Mangione.

Mangione, the key suspect tied to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024, became somewhat of a folk hero online for his supposed vengeance targeting the widely perceived negative practices of the U.S. health insurance industry.

The 26-year-old's natural attractiveness was also widely covered in the media, sparked by social media users sharing thirst trap personal photos taken of Mangione shirtless prior to his arrest.

It didn't take long for the internet to hope for a true crime series about Mangione from American Horror Story scribe Ryan Murphy with Franco portraying the indicted murderer.

Recently, Franco opened up about how “anyone who has [his] phone number” had been reaching out to him about playing Mangione in an upcoming project.

The 39-year-old actor, and younger brother of actor James Franco, told TheHollywood Reporter:

“I've never received more texts in my life about anything.”

The Disaster Artist actor's latest project is the horror film Together, in which he co-stars with his wife, Alison Brie.

After mentioning his awareness of fans comparing him to Mangione, Brie joked, “But I don’t think there have been any official offers," to which Franco responded:

“No, no official offers.”

Social media users shared their input about Franco possibly starring as Mangione in a future project.








Some were opposed to the idea.



Together, written and directed by Michael Shanks, is about a couple played by real-life married couple Franco and Brie, who move to the countryside and experience a supernatural encounter that "drastically alters their relationship, existence, and physical form." according to IMDb.

The film premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

On December 9, five days after the targeted shooting of the insurance executive, Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a manhunt in which he was named, a "strong person of interest."

A confidential assessment of the crime by the NYPD intelligence bureau described Mangione as appearing to "view the targeted killing...as a symbolic takedown and a direct challenge to its alleged corruption and 'power games.'"

Mangione faces several charges, including second-degree murder, to which he pleaded "not guilty."

He is being held in a New York federal facility.

