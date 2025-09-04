Shein Responds After Getting Called Out For Using Luigi Mangione's Likeness To Model Clothes On Website

Marketing mishap or “oops, our bad”? Either way, Shein just pulled off one of the strangest face swaps in fast fashion history.

The Chinese e-commerce giant recently uploaded an ad featuring a model in a $9.99 floral button-down shirt who—unfortunately—looked more like a suspect headed to arraignment than a fashion model.

Shoppers scrolling for an affordable outfit instead found themselves staring at a familiar curly-haired, bushy-browed man who bore an uncanny resemblance to the accused United Healthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.

Here’s the $9.99 perp walk fashion special post:

In case you disassociated sometime after the 2024 election, the 27-year-old Mangione pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges after allegedly assassinating CEO Brian Thompson on December 4. He was arrested five days later and has been sitting in a Brooklyn federal jail ever since, with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi pushing for the death penalty in what she called a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

Bold words from the Attorney General—curious what she’ll call it when Trump’s name allegedly resurfaces on the Epstein list?

But Mangione’s imprisonment makes it… unlikely that he was released for a quick photoshoot in a floral shirt. Still, the resemblance is uncanny—right down to the freckles and bone structure.

And how would I know this from any other bushy-eyebrowed fellow accused of murder?

Well, BBC Verify went full CSI Miami and decided to verify the ad receipts by running the Shein image through Amazon’s facial recognition tool. The result? A 99.9 percent similarity score to Mangione’s real courtroom photos. Experts also flagged the classic AI telltale signs , including the eerie waxy skin, strange yet perfect lighting, and fingers that look like Play-Doh leftovers.

Generative AI expert Henry Ajder explained in smarty pants terms:

“The image is low resolution, but there are a few signs that it might be AI-generated or manipulated… This includes the lighting and texturing of the image, particularly of the skin, as well the appearance of a blob-like artifact above the right forearm. The right hand also doesn't appear to show typical segmentation of the fingers.”

Cue Horatio Caine sliding on his sunglasses : “Looks like Shein… just made a killing.” YEEEAAAHHH!

The listing vanished almost as fast as it appeared , but not before screenshots spread like wildfire on social media. Shein, caught in digital 4K, issued the classic corporate shrug, blaming a third-party vendor and promising tighter oversight.

Their statement read:

“The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery. We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies.”

Translation: someone’s freelance side hustle just got torched via Zoom.

But let’s not forget—this isn’t Shein’s first scandal. The company has long faced accusations of labor abuses , with investigations revealing unsafe working conditions and reports of factory workers enduring 18-hour shifts for little pay.

Combine that with this AI modeling mess and textile waste, and you have the perfect mix for a brand that’s not just cutting corners but crossing every ethical line out there.

Meanwhile, Mangione’s cult status online hasn’t dimmed. Etsy sellers have churned out bootleg merch , Amazon scrubbed copycat products, and even the McDonald’s worker who allegedly tipped off police became the target of harassment. The whole saga is part true crime, part Tumblr crush, and entirely unhinged.

And cultural critics aren’t shocked.

As Blakely Thornton put it, Americans are practically wired to romanticize men like Mangione:

“That’s why they are the protagonists in our movies, books, and stories.”

The internet did what it always does: screenshotted it, roasted it, and turned Shein’s ad into the latest actual crime/fashion crossover event:





























The Shein ad mishap is a disturbing but familiar trend—Ted Bundy, Jeremy Meeks, and now, accidentally, Shein’s spring collection.

Which is why this “oops” matters. Shein insists it was just a vendor error, but the bigger issue is what happens when brands let AI run unsupervised. One day, it’s spinning up a passable model for a floral shirt. The next it's resurrecting an accused murderer as your accidental brand ambassador.