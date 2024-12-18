Skip to content

People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

Luigi Mangione; Diddy
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

It turns out that Mangione's lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, and Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, are a married couple.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiDec 18, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

She previously worked as a high-ranking deputy prosecutor on the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sex crimes unit before leaving in 2021 to join Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9 after an employee recognized the "strong person of interest" from news coverage of the manhunt. He is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for fatally gunning down the insurance executive.

He is currently being held in a state correctional facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

Friedman Agnifilo was retained to represent Mamgione and join his legal team as he fights for extradition to New York.

The private practice that Friedman Agnifilo joined is owned and run by her husband Marc Agnifilo, who is representing embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The hip-hop mogul was charged with sex trafficking by force, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution following his arrest and indictment in September.

At the time of his charges in Manhattan Federal Court, Agnifilo stated that his client was "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

Diddy pleaded "not guilty" to the allegations and was denied bail three times. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

The internet guffawed after realizing Mangione and Diddy's lawyers are married.














The jokes wrote themselves.




When Friedman Agnifilo worked as a sex crimes prosecutor at the Manhattan DA’s office, she was forced to step down from cases that had overlap with Agnifilo's high-profile criminal cases due to a conflict of interest.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Shon Barnes
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Police Chief Rips MAGA Transphobes For Spreading Rumor That Wisconsin Shooter Was Trans

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes criticized transphobes who spread a false rumor that the teenage shooter who killed a student and a teacher and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday was transgender.

The shooter, a 15-year-old girl identified during a press conference on Monday night, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound when officers arrived at the school and died en route to the hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Clay Aiken
Michael Simon/Getty Images

Clay Aiken Opens Up About Losing '50 Percent' Of His Fans After Coming Out In 2008

Clay Aiken, the singer who got his start as the runner-up in the second season of American Idol, is back.

As part of his deliberate return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved multiple political runs in his home state of North Carolina, Aiken talked with People about how his career was impacted by his 2008 coming out during an interview about the birth of his son Parker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street characters
HBO

Parents Fretting After HBO Announces It Will No Longer Air New 'Sesame Street' Episodes

Parents are saddened at the news of HBO abandoning Sesame Street, leaving the long-running beloved children's program without a platform for airing new episodes.

HBO and Max announced they will no longer stream new episodes as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is tailoring its programming strategy more towards adult and family viewers instead of kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Cheney; Donald Trump
Sarah Rice/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Liz Cheney Calls Out 'Cruel And Vindictive' Trump After GOP Report Recommends Investigating Her

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney called President-elect Donald Trump a "cruel and vindictive man," saying he and his GOP allies are spearheading an effort to cover up the truth of Trump's actions during the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney's words were a response to the news that Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report accusing her of misconduct during her tenure on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

Keep ReadingShow less