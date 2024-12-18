Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

She previously worked as a high-ranking deputy prosecutor on the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office sex crimes unit before leaving in 2021 to join Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9 after an employee recognized the "strong person of interest" from news coverage of the manhunt. He is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for fatally gunning down the insurance executive.

He is currently being held in a state correctional facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

Friedman Agnifilo was retained to represent Mamgione and join his legal team as he fights for extradition to New York.



The private practice that Friedman Agnifilo joined is owned and run by her husband Marc Agnifilo, who is representing embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The hip-hop mogul was charged with sex trafficking by force, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution following his arrest and indictment in September.

At the time of his charges in Manhattan Federal Court, Agnifilo stated that his client was "an innocent man with nothing to hide."

Diddy pleaded "not guilty" to the allegations and was denied bail three times. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

When Friedman Agnifilo worked as a sex crimes prosecutor at the Manhattan DA’s office, she was forced to step down from cases that had overlap with Agnifilo's high-profile criminal cases due to a conflict of interest.

