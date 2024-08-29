Michael Cohen Reveals Which Hand Gesture Is 'A Tell' That Donald Trump Is Lying

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen revealed a surefire sign to tell if the GOP presidential nominee is lying, not necessarily through his teeth, but via his hand gestures.
Cohen, who served as a personal counsel and "fixer" for the former Republican President appeared on CNN to weigh in on Trump's shifty stance on debating Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.
After CNN’s Jim Acosta played video of Trump claiming that he doesn't care whether the mics are muted during his upcoming debate with Kamala Harris or not, Cohen instructed viewers to watch for something very specific whenever Trump speaks at a press conference or one of his rallies.
Cohen said:
“When you see the accordion hands start going, what that means is that he’s lying."
You can watch the segment here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Cohen referred to the familiar gesture in which Trump stretches and closes the space between his hands akin to playing air accordion to stress a point.
Cohen went on:
"It's a tell with Donald. Anytime that the accordion hands start, that means he's not telling the truth. He does not want the mic on because he knows he can't control himself. He says things under his breath. He's going to continunously interrupt Kamala every time she says something he doesn't agree with. He can't help himself."
Social media users began realizing there was something to Cohen's theory.
Others thought no signs were necessary to indicate when Trump was spewing falsities.
Earlier in the interview, Cohen explained that Trump may back out of the debate if it doesn't serve him, or as Cohen described, pulling "all the levers" in his favor.
"With Fox News, he can do that. With CNN, he cannot do that, with ABC, NBC, CBS, etc. he cannot do that," he said, adding:
"So of course he's going to claim that there's a bias towards him."
He maintained that Trump's observations were false and that it is "all a figment of his imagination, which is getting more and more weird each and every day."
One point of contention between both candidates in the scheduled September 10 debate is concerning muting mics when the other isn't speaking.
Trump's team wants his mic muted while the Harris camp doesn't.
Cohen explained why.
“They don’t trust that he’s gonna keep his mouth shut and he won’t stay normal for the 90 minutes of the debate," he said, adding that Trump doesn't want his mic on either despite what he says.
Cohen became an outspoken critic of Trump following their legal battles.
Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison in December 2018 and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine after pleading guilty to eight counts including campaign finance violations, which Cohen claimed he did at Trump's instruction for the sole purpose of influencing the 2016 election.
The disbarred lawyer completed his sentence in November 2021.
In 2019, Cohen sued the Trump Organization, of which he was Vice President, for allegedly failing to be reimbursed in legal fees.
The parties settled ahead of a planned trial.
Four years later, Trump sued Cohen for allegedly breaching his legal trust, but the suit was eventually dropped ahead of a scheduled deposition.
Last week, the former MAGA supporter attended the DNC and also wowed Democrats when he made a surprise appearance at a fundraiser for Democratic Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin as his guest at Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier, Chicago on Tuesday night.
When Cohen was asked by Acosta in a previous CNN interview at the DNC concerning Trump's reaction to seeing his former administration members attending the opposing party's convention, Cohen replied:
"I don't really care what he's thinking. This isn't about him. You know, we tried to make everything about him and his feelings."
“What I care about is seeing a big, gigantic blue wave come November and not just for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but the entire down ballot.”
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Based on his longtime association with and keen observation of the federally convicted ex-President's behavior, it's not surprising Cohen would be an authority on some of Trump's idiosyncrasies, particularly his hand movements when he's lying in public.