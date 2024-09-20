Chrissy Teigen Acts Out 'Mean' Instagram Comments She's Gotten In Hilarious Viral Video

Chrissy Teigen has found a new way to deal with the online criticism that comes her way almost constantly.
In a humorous video posted to her Instagram on Sept. 18, the 38-year-old mother of four read aloud some of the "mean" comments she's received on social media. She even had her 8-year-old daughter, Luna, join in on the fun.
In the video, Teigen mimicked some of the comments. She dramatically stomped down stairs, saying, “What kind of mother dresses like that?” In another clip, she and Luna joked about zip-lining, referencing a family trip to Mexico, with Luna adding, “Yeah, he’s dead!” after her mom referenced a comment about someone’s uncle dying during zip-lining.
In another playful moment, Teigen popped up from behind a couch to deliver, “Ozempic much?” before disappearing.
Teigen captioned the post, “u know who u are !!!!!!” with the text over the video reading, “Mean IG Comments in IRL.”
It was a very quotable clip, and people commented with their favorite parts.
Folks were able to see just how off-the-wall the comments were.
And, of course, everyone loved the appearance by Luna.
People really empathized with getting online hate.
Many folks were calling for further installments.
One comment summarized her point the best.
Teigen is mother of Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 20 months, and Wren, 14 months.
