Chrissy Teigen Acts Out 'Mean' Instagram Comments She's Gotten In Hilarious Viral Video

Chrissy Teigen
@chrissyteigen/Instagram

The model filmed herself acting out IRL some rude Instagram comments she's received—and fans are obsessed.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 20, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Chrissy Teigen has found a new way to deal with the online criticism that comes her way almost constantly.

In a humorous video posted to her Instagram on Sept. 18, the 38-year-old mother of four read aloud some of the "mean" comments she's received on social media. She even had her 8-year-old daughter, Luna, join in on the fun.

In the video, Teigen mimicked some of the comments. She dramatically stomped down stairs, saying, “What kind of mother dresses like that?” In another clip, she and Luna joked about zip-lining, referencing a family trip to Mexico, with Luna adding, “Yeah, he’s dead!” after her mom referenced a comment about someone’s uncle dying during zip-lining.

In another playful moment, Teigen popped up from behind a couch to deliver, “Ozempic much?” before disappearing.

Teigen captioned the post, “u know who u are !!!!!!” with the text over the video reading, “Mean IG Comments in IRL.”

It was a very quotable clip, and people commented with their favorite parts.

@kimanncooley/Instagram

@nowthis/Instagram

@rocsidiaz/Instagram

Folks were able to see just how off-the-wall the comments were.

@jenamsims/Instagram

And, of course, everyone loved the appearance by Luna.

@mauraostergaard/Instagram

@courtneywonderley/Instagram

@sarajbenincasa/Instagram

@hautemommie/Instagram

People really empathized with getting online hate.

@watchjazzy/Instagram

Many folks were calling for further installments.

@cookinacurry/Instagram

@balexgirl_/Instagram

One comment summarized her point the best.

@lizradler/Instagram


Teigen is mother of Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 20 months, and Wren, 14 months.

