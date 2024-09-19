Chappell Roan Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She's 'Hoping' She Doesn't Win A Grammy

Chappell Roan took home the award for Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11.
With that win, she’s expected to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, but she’s not overly eager about it.
“I’m kind of hoping I don’t win. Then everyone can get off my back, and I won’t have to do this again!”
Instead of focusing on accolades, Roan wants to prioritize a long-lasting career. She’s more concerned with making her journey in the music industry sustainable and avoiding burnout.
Roan highlighted how artists are often pushed to unhealthy extremes:
“The industry thrives on mental illness, burnout, and overworking yourself."
She also pointed to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok as contributing to this toxic cycle.
Roan has also been vocal about setting boundaries with fans, particularly when they cross the line, and the challenges of dealing with sudden fame. She’s focused on managing her mental health while navigating her rapidly growing success.
Still, some fans believe the Grammy ought to go to her.
But they can't fault her logic for not wanting to win.
However, she may have alienated some people.
Lots of people were wondering where her media team was, or if she even had one.
People aren't sure what energy she's putting into the world.
Many of her fans, however, celebrated her stance against the predatory elements of the business.
She's actually quite relatable.
The Grammy Awards are usually in February of each year.