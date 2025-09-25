Skip to content

Jessica Chastain's show postponed

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Chappell Roan Shocks Herself By Looking At Jumbotron During Concert And Remembering What She's Wearing

Pop star Chappell Roan stunned fans with a thong wardrobe surprise at her Forest Hills show.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

The singer wasn't prepared to see her behind on full display on the Jumbotron during a concert in New York City on Saturday after forgetting she was wearing a thong.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 25, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Chappell Roan has become one of pop’s boldest new voices, pairing her music with fashion that mixes camp, drag, and unapologetic risk-taking. And sometimes that means a little chaos—intentional or not.

Case in point: last week in New York, when even Roan startled herself by what—or rather, what wasn’t—covering her fabulous bum on the Jumbotron.

Last Saturday, the “Hot to Go!” singer kicked off her run of concerts at Forest Hills Stadium. The show was seamless—until Roan glanced up at the giant screen and remembered that her outfit was, in fact, just a thong.

Concert footage shows the pop star, dressed in a red-and-black corset halter with matching bottoms, patting her derrière while reacting with mock horror when her bootylicious-baring look appeared larger-than-life above the crowd.

In a TikTok clip shared by StubHub, she told fans:

“Oh my God, I forgot my bottom was just a thong. I look up at the screen and see my ass. I was like, it’s gone.”

You catch the viral clip here:

@stubhub

the body is 60% water but chappell roan is 100% tea #chappellroan #foresthills #tour #night1

And yes—her body is always serving boiling-hot-to-go tea.

The crowd roared in approval, and Roan quickly launched into her next song, turning the faux panic into part of the spectacle.

Wardrobe surprises are nothing new for the pop icon. At Paris Fashion Week in March, she posted a cheeky shot of her red leather dress splitting open at the Ludovic de Saint Sernin show. And during her Saturday Night Live debut last November, she nearly faced disaster when her outfit came apart just moments before she hit the stage.

You can watch her performance of “Pink Pony Club” here, where stylists literally sewed her into the look beforehand:

- YouTubeChappell Roan/YouTube

A close call, but clearly worth the look—especially during that chorus, baby.

Known for pushing fashion boundaries, Roan has also been candid about the less glamorous side of performance costumes. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she described scrubbing off her spray-painted Statue of Liberty outfit from Governors Ball.

Roan told host Alex Cooper about the messy aftermath of her risqué fashion choices:

“I took three baths, not soap, dish soap. I literally poured dish soap in and scrubbed, rubbed my whole body with coconut oil, jumped in, scrubbed with a literal, like, kitchen sponge…”

You can see the full look below:

Chappell Roan dressed as Lady Liberty. Marleen Moise/Getty

Roan admitted the cleanup was brutal, adding that her “pubes” were “pulling out from it all.”

Earlier this year, the Missouri native garnered her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist following the success of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and viral hits “Good Luck, Babe,” “Subway,” and “Femininomenon.”

At Forest Hills, Roan performed from a gothic fairy tale-inspired castle stage. On her second night, she told the crowd she was battling a migraine. Still, she delivered an electrifying set—including a surprise appearance by Heart’s guitarist Nancy Wilson for a rendition of the band’s 1977 hit “Barracuda.”

She also reflected on her New York journey, telling fans:

“I like this show. It feels like... I was walking by the Bowery, not yesterday but the day before, and that was my first New York show, was Bowery Ballroom, and it's so crazy.”

Fans, meanwhile, praised both her faux wardrobe malfunction and her campy stage presence in social media reactions.

@hogwartskitty420/TikTok

@oakyhokey/TikTok

@darleneshinas/TikTok

@taylorwilhelm2/TikTok

@itsarianaares/TikTok

@specsy54/TikTok

@lorelaialanda/TikTok

@therealmccoyhere/TikTok

@nikoliel/TikTok

@prfctallamericanb.tch/TikTok

@andikinns/TikTok

For those who don’t know, now you know: Chappell Roan’s stage name combines her grandfather Dennis K. Chappell’s surname with “Roan,” a tribute to his favorite song “The Strawberry Roan.”

She started writing songs as a teenager and first gained attention with her 2017 single “Good Hurt,” which led to a deal with Atlantic Records. After leaving the label, Roan rebuilt her career independently, building a loyal following through energetic live performances and viral TikTok inspiring anthems before her official breakthrough with Midwest Princess.

She also opened up about her perfectionism onstage, telling the audience during Sunday’s show:

“I'm like really hard on myself. I'm really, really hard on myself for like performing, like if my voice is like pitchy or if I'm not like giving it my all or something, I'm really hard on myself, and I think that I... I just like can't do 100 percent today, and that's okay, and I can still have fun.”
Roan launched her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour on May 30 in Warsaw, Poland. The Forest Hills dates, running through Sept. 24, are part of a trio of pop-up shows in cities tied to her story: New York, Los Angeles, and Kansas City—just a short drive from her hometown of Willard, Missouri.

Latest News

An arial shot of a group of runners on red clay.
Trending

The Best Real-Life 'Cheat Codes' People Have Discovered

Screenshots from Misha Brown's Facebook post
Viral Video

Gay Influencer Has Iconic Reaction After Woman Asks Him To Take Care Of Her Dog When She's Raptured

Newlyweds celebrating
Trending

Married Couples Break Down Why They Didn't Have Sex On Their Wedding Night

Rachel Bilson
Celebrities

Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Getting Fired From Project Over Sexual Comment She Made On Podcast

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Olivia Wilde; Jason Sudeikis; Harry Styles
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fans Think Olivia Wilde Just Hilariously Shaded Exes Harry Styles And Jason Sudeikis With An Instagram Meme

Her relationships with fellow stars Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles may be well in the past, but actor and director Olivia Wilde is still throwing shade!

At least that's what fans are theorizing after Wilde shared a meme to her Instagram Stories that many have interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Sudeikis and Styles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters discussing UN escalator incident
Fox News

Jesse Watters Slammed After Suggesting We 'Bomb' The UN Over Trump Escalator 'Sabotage'

Fox News host Jesse Watters was criticized after he joked that the Trump administration should "bomb" United Nations headquarters after the escalator President Trump was using at the UN building in New York City stopped working.

The escalator Trump took stopped when he and First Lady Melania Trump stepped on and they had to just walk up the stationary stairs after coming to a halt in front of a pool of reporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Hemmer; Jimmy Kimmel
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Fox News Host Slammed After Trying To Blame Jimmy Kimmel For Shooting At Texas ICE Facility

After a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop on an ICE facility in Dallas—killing one detainee, injuring two others in a transport van, and then taking his own life—Fox News host Bill Hemmer shocked critics by pinning blame on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, faulting him for not apologizing for remarks he’d made about Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel's show returned after ABC announced it would end its suspension of the program just a week after Trump pushed to get Kimmel off the air. Trump has since threatened ABC with legal action, claiming he was told by the network that the show was "cancelled."

Keep ReadingShow less
An oil rig in front of a setting sun
sunset
Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

Jobs That Pay Absurdly Well Because No One Else Is Willing To Do Them

As much as everyone tries to hold out for their dream job-a job that satisfies their emotions as much or more than their bank accounts- we all know doing so simply isn't feasible.

As a result, we sometimes find ourselves taking jobs that pay the bills, but don't exactly make us happy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; George Santos
Al Drago/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

MTG Demands Pardon For George Santos After Claiming He's Being 'Tortured' By Having To Drink Tap Water

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had people raising their eyebrows after she called on President Donald Trump to pardon disgraced for GOP Representative George Santos, claiming he's being "tortured" in prison by being forced to drink water out of the sink and buy stamps from the commissary.

Santos—who since arriving on the political scene faced allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief—received a seven-year sentence for crimes that the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York argued “made a mockery” of the electoral process.

Keep ReadingShow less