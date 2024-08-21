Singer Chappell Roan Sparks Debate After Calling Out Fans For Their 'Creepy Behavior' On TikTok

In two videos posted to TikTok yesterday, Chappell Roan called out fans for their "creepy behavior."
The pop star, who recently rocketed to fame took, to the platform to express her unease over strangers approaching her and asking for photos and hugs when they see her out in public.
But fans are split on her position.
In the first video, Roan posed a scenario:
"I need you to answer questions. Just answer my questions for a second."
"If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?"
"Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I get a photo with you?' And she’s like, 'No, what the f**k?'” And then you get mad at this random lady?"
She continued:
"Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?"
"Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?"
"This is a lady you don’t know. And she doesn’t know you at all."
"Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?"
The "Kaleidoscope" singer then brought her point home.
"I’m a random b*tch. You’re a random b*tch."
"Just think about that for a second, OK?”
You can watch below.
WARNING: NSFW language
In her second video, the singer addressed what many were likely thinking: Being recognized and approached comes with the territory of being famous.
But she doesn't care.
“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal."
"I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal."
"It doesn’t mean I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it."
Roan continued:
"I don’t want whatever the f**k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity."
"I don’t give a f**k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug."
"That’s not normal. That’s weird."
She finished her follow-up:
"It’s weird how people think that you know a person just ’cause you see them online or you listen to the art they make."
"That’s f**king weird."
"I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”
You can watch the second video below.
WARNING: NSFW language
@chappellroan
People on social media were split.
Some disagreed with the singer on her take that approaching a celebrity is "not normal."
Others, though, could completely understand where Roan was coming from.
Roan did note in the caption of her second video that the TikToks were not "directed" at anyone in particular, writing:
“Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter."
"This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”
And people's feelings are always valid.