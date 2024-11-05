Skip to content

Trump Lashes Out At Reporter Who Asks If He'll Tell His Supporters Not To Commit Violence

Cardi B Epically Blasts Elon Musk After He Called Her A 'Puppet' Of Kamala Harris

Cardi B; Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The X owner lashed out at the rapper for speaking at a Harris rally in Milwaukee—and Cardi B clapped back hard in response.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 05, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Rapper Cardi B, who officially endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, perfectly clapped back at Elon Musk's disparaging remarks about her after she experienced technical difficulty at a rally for Harris held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning "WAP" rapper fully backed Harris with a speech touching on women's rights and healthcare.

She also slammed Republican candidate Donald Trump for saying he will do whatever it takes to protect women during his second White House term, whether they "like it or not."

“Donnie Dunk, please," Cardi B addressed the former President, and continued:

"Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies, it’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies.”

Many other Republicans were not happy about the rapper's criticism of their candidate.

In response, Musk slammed Cardi, who was forced to read the speech from her phone after the teleprompter shut down during her appearance at the rally.

The Tesla CEO took to his platform on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the snafu and laid into the rapper by remarking on the inconvenient incident.

"Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words," he wrote, adding:

"The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

Cardi did not let that slide.

But instead of resorting to name-calling, the rapper wrote back sharing a bit of her family history and felt sorry for the unfeeling billionaire and investor's lack of compassion.

"I’m not a puppet Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!" wrote Cardi.

She referred to the federal program that benefitted her family called Section 8. Also known as the Housing Choice Voucher program, Section 8 helps disadvantaged and low-income families afford comfortable housing.

Said Cardi:

"I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you."
"But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle."

She concluded with a dig at Musk's fussy social media platform, writing:

"PS fix my algorithm."

The rapper had the full support of the internet for her response.










Tell 'em, Cardi.

