Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Barack Obama Reacts To Malia Dropping Her Famous Last Name For First Film Credit

Barack Obama; Malia Obama
Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage; Foc Kan/WireImage

President Obama weighed in on his budding filmmaker daughter's decision to drop her last name in the credits of her directorial debut film, The Heart.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 01, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Malia Obama has long been known for being the former president's daughter. But now that she has a professional life of her own, she'd like to be known as something else: Malia Ann.

Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter has dropped her surname in her professional work as a budding filmmaker, going just by her first and middle name in order to separate herself from her parents' legacy.

The credits of her first film, The Heart, bear her name in this format, and in an appearance on the The Pivot Podcast, Barack Obama explained why.

In short, Malia Ann doesn't want to be regarded as just another "nepo baby." But her dad isn't so sure it'll work.

He told the podcast hosts:

"I was all like, ‘You do know they'll know who you are.'"
"And she's all like, ‘You know what? I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.' So I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that."

Obama explained that his youngest daughter Sasha is equally adamant that she succeed on her own merits.

"The challenge for [Michelle and me] is letting us give them any help at all. I mean they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it."

And as far as the fame they have because of who their parents are, they simply are not interested.

"Their attitude is, ‘We're not looking for all that.' So they're grounded."

On social media, people are loving seeing Malia step into her own spotlight.




However she may have gotten there, Malia is already showing great promise as a filmmaker. She recently won the Young Spirit award at the prestigious Deauville Film Festival, where she presented The Heart, which she also wrote and produced with actor and writer Donald Glover.

Latest News

Screenshot of Brent Terhune; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Comedian Pretends To Be Driver Of Trump's Garbage Truck In Hilarious Video—And Right-Wingers Fell For It

More from Entertainment/celebrities

woman in green long sleeve shirt and blue denim jeans sitting on floor
tabitha turner on Unsplash

People Share Their Most Embarrassing 'I Thought I Was Alone' Experiences

They have shirts and signs that say "dance like no one is watching," but when we do that unintentionally and discover someone is watching, we're usually embarrassed, not empowered.

Dancing, singing, talking to yourself, having a bodily function, there are several moments in life when we prefer to not have an audience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman appearing shocked
Photo by Daniele La Rosa Messina on Unsplash

People Spill Secrets They Kept From Their Partner Until They Were Married

No matter how much we love someone, there's a chance that there's something about us that we might worry will impact the other person's love for us.

But keeping something a secret until after getting married, perhaps out of fear that they will not want to say "I do" anymore, is not the greatest look.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
RSBN, CNN

Harris Fires Back After Trump Says He Wants To 'Protect' Women Whether They 'Like It Or Not'

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said that the "remarks about women" made recently by her Republican rival Donald Trump were "very offensive."

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump slammed Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration on immigration, claiming they allowed "imported criminal migrants" to cross the US border and to "assault, rape, and murder our women and girls."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from TikToker @c.c.woodwork's video of man exposing stuffed animal used as insulation behind dry wall
@c.c.woodwork/TikTok

Creepy Home Renovation Video Reveals Prior Homeowner Used Stuffed Animals For Insulation—And It's A Lot

Insulated walls are compulsory in any home construction to regulate indoor temperatures in different climate conditions.

Fiberglass, foam, cellulose, or mineral wool are typically used for loose-fill insulation in residences, according to recommended R-values, or thermal resistance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aubrey Plaza; Screenshot of Tony Hinchcliffe
Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Politico/YouTube

Aubrey Plaza Rips MAGA Comedian's 'Joke' With NSFW Message From Late Puerto Rican Grandmother

Actor Aubrey Plaza slammed MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for his "joke" about Puerto Rico with a blunt message from her late 'Abuelita' at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

Hinchcliffe was among the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. He sparked fury from both sides of the aisle after he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Keep ReadingShow less