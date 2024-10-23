Skip to content
Ariana Grande's Apology Sparks Debate After Elvira Called Her Out For Past Photo Snub

Ariana Grande; Elvira
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Barry King/Getty Images

The singer took to Instagram to apologize to Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, after Peterson dished about how Grande turned her down for a photo years ago—but some felt the apology had a bit of a shady tone, while others didn't think an apology was necessary at all.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 23, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Ariana Grande posted an apology on social media after being called out by Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, over a past photo snub, but people on social media were quick to point out the singer's shady tone.

The legendary Mistress of the Dark shared at a Knott’s Berry Farm event over the weekend that the Wicked star turned her down for a photo, despite Elvira posing for photos with Grande's 20 invited guests to whom she gifted tickets.

In a video posted to TikTok, Elvira can be seen sharing the details of the encounter after a fan asked about her worst celebrity experience.

"She came and she brought 20 guests. She wanted 21 tickets."
"We give her the tickets, and she comes backstage, and she asks if I can take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought."

Elvira continued:

"I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them."
"Then I say to her, 'Can we take a photo together?'"

She goes, 'Nah, I don't really do that.'"

She also revealed that the "thank u, next" singer left before the show started.

You can watch below.

@elviraisqueen

Elvira, living legend, describes her worst celebrity encounter. #arianagrande #elvira #elviramistressofthedark #cassandrapeterson #scaryfarm #halloween #teatime #hollywood #knottsscaryfarm

Elvira shared an article about the encounter to her own Instagram, and who should appear in the comments but none other than Grande herself.

The two-time Grammy winner typed out what appeared to be an apology over the incident.

It began:

"i’m so disheartened to see this."
"i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)…"

But people on social media noticed the next part of the apology was a bit snide.

"but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so. thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!)"
"sending love always."

She finished:

"♡you’ll always be our queen of halloween!"

While many who saw the very public apology applauded Grande for owning up to the snub...




... others believed the singer intentionally threw shade at Elvira.







Whether the apology was sincere or not, it sounds like at least they both got to tell their sides of the story.

