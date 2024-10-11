Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Concerned After Anderson Cooper Gets Hit By Flying Debris During Live Hurricane Report

Anderson Cooper
CNN

The CNN anchor was reporting on Hurricane Milton from Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday when he was suddenly hit in the face by a flying object.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 11, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

News anchors subject themselves to harmful situations while reporting live on breaking stories, particularly during major storms.

One such intrepid reporter was CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, who put himself in harm's way and felt the consequences during Wednesday's live broadcast in Bradenton, Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall.

A flying object struck Cooper in the face while he was reporting the intense Category 3 hurricane ravaging the barrier coastline of Siesta Key near Sarasota, Florida.

"Whoa!" Cooper shouted after being smacked by debris.

Immediately after, he commented, “OK, that wasn’t good," before continuing, seemingly without injury.

“We’ll probably go inside shortly,” he said, adding:

“But you can see the amount of water here on the ground. This is water from the Manatee River. It’s also water coming from the land as well.”

You can watch a clip here.

Viewers who watched the broadcast were left wondering if Cooper was okay.




On Instagram, CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirmed for anyone watching who was concerned about any of their anchors on the ground that "Anderson is okay.

She added that it was "difficult to establish a connection when you're seeing what's happening with the wind and the rain and obviously the deteriorating conditions by the minute."



Fans were relieved to hear their favorite news anchor was fine.

CNN

CNN

CNN

CNN

The comments kept flooding in on X (formerly Twitter).


Over 3 million Florida residents experienced power outages as Hurricane Milton battered its way across the Sunshine State and there have been, as of this writing, four known deaths.

Floridians were also still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene, which killed over 230 people less than two weeks ago.

Latest News

Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Barack Obama Slams Trump For Hurricane Relief Lies In Emotional Plea To Republicans

Ed Helms; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Ed Helms Rips Trump With Hilariously Brutal Comparison To His Character From 'The Office'

More from News/science

Mike Duggan; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images; @Acyn/X

Trump Just Insulted Detroit While Speaking In Detroit—And The Mayor Fired Back

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan fired back at former President Donald Trump after Trump insulted his home city by saying Vice President Kamala Harris would make the U.S. "like Detroit"—while speaking in Detroit.

Trump made the remark during a rambling speech at the Detroit Economic Club, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people on coffee date
Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦/Unsplash

People Divulge The Worst Things A Date Ever Said To Them

It's not a huge revelation that the people you meet online through various dating apps can be very different in person.

Corresponding with a person that strikes your fancy on apps allows time to process and generate engaging conversation to keep a potential date interested.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kourtney Kardashian
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian Hit With Backlash Over NSFW Inflatable Skeleton Halloween Display

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian sparked backlash with a photo of her NSFW Halloween decoration that appeared to be taken outside her home.

The oldest Kardashian arranged two inflatable skeletons in a position with one atop the other.

Keep ReadingShow less
Image of flooding amidst Hurricane Milton; @BrianBowman2334's Tweet
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @BrianBowman2334

Viral Photo Of Florida Man's House Strapped To The Ground Ahead Of Hurricane Milton Sparks Debate

Just days ago, right after people started to return to their homes from Hurricane Helene, Florida residents were warned of the eminent arrival of Hurricane Milton, then charted as a Category Five and potentially unprecedented hurricane.

Because of the projected severity of the storm, many evacuated from their homes, navigating inland or out of the state entirely.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of pilots in "Miss Piggy" and the eye of Hurricane Milton
Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Rannenberg, NOAA Corps; WHAS11/YouTube

A Scientist's Ashes Were Dropped Into The Eye Of Hurricane Milton—And People Are In Awe

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) paid tribute to radar scientist and researcher Peter Dodge by dropping his cremated remains from a plane into the eye of Hurricane Milton—and people are in awe.

The flight that carried Dodge's remains was part of research into the storm. A Florida resident, Dodge celebrated 44 years of federal service before his death last year. He had advanced expertise in radar technology and collaborated with the National Hurricane Center and Aircraft Operations Center on land-based and airborne radar research, according to the NOAA meteorological laboratory.

Keep ReadingShow less