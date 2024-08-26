Adam Sandler Has Hilarious Reaction To Learning He Inspired 'Madam Sandler' Look For Gen Z

Adam Sandler just learned that his style is an inspiration for Gen Z, and his hysterical reaction is everything.
Everyone, including the actor himself, knows Sandler has a style. His name has practically become synonymous with extra long athletic shorts.
You can almost always expect him to show up anywhere sporting a printed polo, below-the-knee shorts, crew socks and sneakers.
Sandler is completely aware of the way others perceive his extreme athleisure look, too.
He's made mention of the disdain his daughters have for his go-to getup, and Jennifer Aniston has even called out his less-than-tailored red carpet appearances.
Not that it makes any difference to him.
But what the Grown Ups co-writer and star didn't realize, however, is that his look has inspired an entire generation.
Yes, this look.
While speaking with People at a premiere for his new Netflix special Love You, Sandler was asked if he was aware of his style icon status.
The SNL alum, sporting the classier long track pants variation of his look, responded:
"You know, this is an accidental thing but here I am wearing goofy clothes and...I don't know."
"I don't think about it but I appreciate you sayin' that."
But then the interviewer clarified that a whole generation aspires to achieve his fashion vibe, enlightening him on the "Madam Sandler" movement and explaining the long shorts and small crop top craze.
Unable to contain a Sandler-esque full belly laugh, he replied:
"A crop top I used to wear when I was young."
"I used to wear the half-shirt. Now, it would not be great for anybody."
"I get it, comfortable — that sounds like a good outfit."
You can watch below.
@people
#AdamSandler learned about the #MadamSandler at the premiere of his #LoveYou comedy special — and he gets it. 🫡 #Fashion #Netflix
Viewers of this clip loved his reaction after learning the new terminology.
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
Several also pointed out Sandler's seriously fashionable polo paying tribute to Happy Gilmore and the late, great legend Carl Weathers.
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
@people/TikTok
We love everything about this interview!