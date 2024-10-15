Whoopi Rips Trump A New One In Fiery Rant After He Called Her 'Filthy': 'How Dumb Are You?'

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg fired back at former President Donald Trump after he claimed to rallygoers that he'd once hired Goldberg to do standup only to be shocked by how "filthy" she was.
Speaking at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out at Goldberg and her co-hosts on the daytime talk show The View, which she moderates, shortly after he referred to them as "degenerates" and "dumb women" in a post on Truth Social.
He said:
As I watch that stupid View where you have these really dumb people. You know, Whoopi Goldberg said, would you participate in a movie? She made some movie on basketball. This is before I ran for politics."
"She said, ‘You’re so great. If you ever ran for president you’d win.. politics can could do strange things to demented people.' You know, I’ve hired Whoopi work for me as a comedian before this stuff. And a long time ago. And I went and, you know, I’m not particularly shy about what I hear."
"Her mouth was so foul. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Half the place left. I said I’d never hire again.”
That was peak irony coming from Trump, who regularly attacks his opponents using the sort of language he claims Goldberg offended him with.
His comments quickly caught the attention of Goldberg, who noted that Trump hired her four times to work at his casinos—the same ones he bankrupted:
“I have always been filthy and you knew that when you hired me. I headline babe at your casino, which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you?"
"You hired me four times. You go to William Morris and get the things, because I know you all are going to be looking for it. But talk to William Morris. You hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting. How dumb are you?”
You can hear Trump's remarks and her response in the video below.
Many cheered on Goldberg's clap back.
Unsurprisingly, Goldberg wasn't Trump's only target.
Trump also attacked shock jock Howard Stern, calling him a "weak guy" and claiming to have "dropped him like a dog" after falling out of love with Stern's show on Sirius XM. He also called Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, "a dumb person."
His insults came after Harris appeared on Stern's show after news outlets, responding to revelations in a new book from legendary journalist Bob Woodward, reported that Trump sent a secret shipment of testing equipment to Putin during the height of the pandemic in 2020, even as the U.S. and other nations were grappling with severe shortages of testing kits.
Harris said Trump "admires strongmen and he gets played by them because he thinks they are his friends and they are manipulating him full-time and manipulating him with flattery and with favor." She further admonished Trump for sending tests "to a murderous dictator for his own personal use" while recommending Americans "put bleach in their blood" to fight COVID-19.