United Airlines Just Unveiled Their New Way To Actually Lay Down In Economy—And People Are Kind Of Jazzed About It

We can all agree that traveling long distances or internationally can be quite the chore, especially since it's an uncomfortable ride anywhere but in First Class.

However, United Airlines is advising us to sit back, buckle up, and fasten our tray tables, because they have some new features coming our way in 2027, promising to make traveling with United Airlines a little more comfortable.

The feature they're the most excited about is their "United Relax Row," which will be implemented in approximately 200 rows of their 787- and 777-model aircrafts.

In these three-seat rows, all three seats will feature footrests that can be folded up to lie flat with the passenger's seat, creating a makeshift bed. When passengers want to lie down, they'll also be given a mattress topper, blanket, two pillows, and a plush animal if they are traveling with one or more children.

A spokesperson for United Airlines wrote:

"The entire row is alllllll yours."

"Welcome to United Relax Row, three adjacent United Economy seats with adjustable leg rests that can each be raised or lowered to create a cozy lie-flat space for stretching out..."

"You'll also get a mattress pad, blanket, and two pillows. If you’re traveling with kids, a plushie too!"

"United Relax Row will be available starting next year on more than 200 of our 787s and 777s, each with up to 12 of these brand-new rows."

You can see the preview of the Relax Row here:

Some valid questions came up in the comments. What if the people in the row did not know each other? What if two people were a couple, and the third was a stranger? What if someone's child was separated from their parent and wanted to lie down? Will pets be allowed?









But most people were excited by the possibility, especially for families, couples, and people traveling long distances.

















Love them or hate them, United Airlines seems to be making the way for more enjoyable travel experiences across all classes starting in 2027. From their new "Relax Row" feature to specialty Wi-Fi, entertainment, fine dining options, it seems there will be something new for everyone.