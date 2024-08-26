Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Unedited Photo Of A Rough-Looking Trump At Arizona Rally Goes Viral—And We Can't Unsee It

Donald Trump
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

The ex-President's orange face makeup was all over the place in a recent Getty image from his MAGA rally in Arizona—and it's not cute.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 26, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

By now we all know how highly Donald Trump thinks of himself—including his own looks.

Claiming to be "much better looking" than Kamala Harris was a highlight of his rally in Pennsylvania a couple weeks ago.

But that claim has gotten a pretty vicious fact check at his recent Arizona rally after an unedited—and extremely unflattering—photo of the former President has gone wildly viral.

The photo is.... really something. The pained look on his face certainly doesn't help—the former President's face is screwed up into the sort of look you get when you ate some bad shellfish and you're trying to figure out if it's about to come exploding out of your mouth or ... somewhere else.

But zooming in on the photo is even more... interesting. The former President's make-up is a mess, making it appear as if he has some sort of skin ailment happening under one eye and on the tip of his nose.

All in all, it's a doozy. And the internet was definitely taken aback by it. The photo immediately went viral and inspired many shocked reactions.








And a LOT of those reactions involved jokes about the look of gastrointestinal distress on his face.


The photo came from Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border at a section of border wall near Sierra Vista, Arizona, a rare appearance Trump made to a swing state lately.

He certainly got everyone's attention! Just probably not in the way he intended. Better luck next time, Mr. President.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Screenshot of Jason Miller; Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Fox News; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Trump Advisor Roasted For Claiming Record Stock Market Is Due To RFK Jr. Endorsement Of Trump

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign advisor who is best known as the chief spokesman for Trump's 2016 campaign, was widely mocked after he credited Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent endorsement of Trump for the latest surge in the stock market.

On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz asked Miller about the Biden administration's economic accomplishments, highlighting the recent stock market surge that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 41,000 points.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of Adam Sandler
@people/TikTok

Adam Sandler Has Hilarious Reaction To Learning He Inspired 'Madam Sandler' Look For Gen Z

Adam Sandler just learned that his style is an inspiration for Gen Z, and his hysterical reaction is everything.

Everyone, including the actor himself, knows Sandler has a style. His name has practically become synonymous with extra long athletic shorts.

Keep ReadingShow less
four children in muddy boots standing on dirt during daytime
Ben Wicks on Unsplash

The Funniest Lies People Believed As A Kid

As children we're taught lying is wrong—usually by people who then lie to us repeatedly. Whether it's holiday related or in reference to milestones or just keeping information from us, almost all adults lie to children "for their own good."

I come from cultures where lying was traditionally a major taboo—often worse than killing someone. The penalty for lying—banishment—was considered worse than death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Cardi B Speaks Out To Shut Down Internet Speculation That She's Bleaching Her Skin

Cardi B fired back at online accusations that she bleaches her skin.

Last week, a user on X, formerly Twitter, retweeted a recent photo of the pregnant rapper, and asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance and Georgia donut shop worker
C-SPAN

JD Vance Dragged After Super Awkward Encounter With Workers At Georgia Donut Shop

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after footage of his awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop went viral.

Vance strolled into the business shortly before delivering a speech in Valdosta on Thursday and his campaign, cameras in tow, filmed him trying to place an order himself.

Keep ReadingShow less