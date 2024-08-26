Unedited Photo Of A Rough-Looking Trump At Arizona Rally Goes Viral—And We Can't Unsee It

By now we all know how highly Donald Trump thinks of himself—including his own looks.
Claiming to be "much better looking" than Kamala Harris was a highlight of his rally in Pennsylvania a couple weeks ago.
But that claim has gotten a pretty vicious fact check at his recent Arizona rally after an unedited—and extremely unflattering—photo of the former President has gone wildly viral.
The photo is.... really something. The pained look on his face certainly doesn't help—the former President's face is screwed up into the sort of look you get when you ate some bad shellfish and you're trying to figure out if it's about to come exploding out of your mouth or ... somewhere else.
But zooming in on the photo is even more... interesting. The former President's make-up is a mess, making it appear as if he has some sort of skin ailment happening under one eye and on the tip of his nose.
All in all, it's a doozy. And the internet was definitely taken aback by it. The photo immediately went viral and inspired many shocked reactions.
And a LOT of those reactions involved jokes about the look of gastrointestinal distress on his face.
The photo came from Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border at a section of border wall near Sierra Vista, Arizona, a rare appearance Trump made to a swing state lately.
He certainly got everyone's attention! Just probably not in the way he intended. Better luck next time, Mr. President.