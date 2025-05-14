High School Group Asks MAGA Rep. Why Trump Looks 'So Orange'—And His Answer Is Awkward AF

Things sure got awkward for Georgia Republican Representative Brian Jack after a group of students asked him during a Q&A session why President Donald Trump is "so orange."
People can only speculate what brand of makeup or bronzer Trump uses on a daily basis but there's a reason why he's been nicknamed "the orange man," "Agent Orange," and even "Mango Mussolini"—the color of his face is really, really hard to miss given he's photographed all the time.
But Jack gave a spineless response, indicating that he couldn't answer even the most basic question about the president's affinity for orange makeup.
He said:
"Uh, that's, you know what, it's, it's, it's your perspective. It isn't certainly mine, I just think he has a great tan."
Then he moved on.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
The responses were savage.
This incident is certainly not the first time Trump's makeup application has become a topic of discussion.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who testified before the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection, revealed in her memoir Enough that Trump was initially reluctant to wear masks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because he feared the straps would mess up his makeup.
Hutchinson recounted an incident where Trump put on a white mask and asked for opinions. Upon realizing that the mask's straps were covered in bronzer, he refused to wear it, fearing criticism from the press for his appearance without considering the protective measures.
She wrote:
“I slowly shook my head. The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it. I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer." ...
“The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask, not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit.”
A 2019 Washington Poststory also highlighted Trump's preference for makeup, revealing that his housekeepers regularly had to provide two full containers of white Tic Tacs and one half-full container, along with two full containers and one half-full container of the Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland.
This meticulous demand was essential for Trump's grooming routine, even if it led to rust-colored stains on collars.