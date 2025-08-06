People Who Live In Tourist Traps Explain What They Wish Visitors Knew Before Coming

Travel isn't always easy.

There is much to plan.

And there is so much to know about the destination.

Plus, constantly praying that everyone makes it back home alive because... it's a messy world out there.

Learning about your destination is imperative.

As a tourist, it's best not to be hated by the natives.

They have wisdom to give us.

You are a visitor, act accordingly.

Redditor carcony97 wanted tourists and visitors to listen to some rules about traveling, so they asked:

Redditors who live in tourist traps — what’s the one thing you secretly wish visitors knew before they came?

A Long Road

"The walk from one casino to the next is farther than you think. Especially in high heels and 115 degrees."

- ReallyThisGuyAgain

"Can confirm. A Brit who stayed at the Stratosphere for 2 weeks and is used to walking everywhere. God, that's a long road."

- JamezPS

Between the Flags

"I'm from Sydney, Australia."

"Please, for the love of god, SWIM BETWEEN THE FLAGS."

- seanhcohen

"I second this, as someone who was a surf lifesaver for like 10 years at Bondi. Please, swim between the flags. We don’t want you to drown. Also, if there’s a part of the beach that looks nice and calm and has no waves, this likely means there’s a rip (strong current) there. The flags area isn’t anyone trying to be authoritarian, it signals that the people who are experienced with the moods of that beach have determined that it’s the safest part of the beach for you to swim in AND the most patrolled part."

- FullMoonMooon

Hands Off

"If you’ve seen what I’ve seen, you wouldn’t dare touch the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- LaloElBueno

"I don't know if they still do it, but they used to power wash them every night. This was like 15 or so years ago. I would walk home at like 2 am or so after work, and they'd be out with those machines washing every night. I always had to be careful not to slip since they get really slippery when wet."

"Also, the secret Scientology army (as I called them) would file off buses and into the big Scientology building that was always pitch black around that time. They would just silently walk in wearing these uniforms. Creeped me out."

- callagem

1772

"I used to live in a 1772 house in the heart of Charleston, SC's historic district. And I was routinely astonished by the sheer number of tourists who not only would press their faces up against the first-floor windows to look into the house, but also those who would actually try to open the front door. I wish tourists would remember that it is a real city, with people trying to live their lives. It's not a theme park."

- cjboffoli

Paddle Faster

"If you’re going swimming in the ocean, learn to swim before coming. Don’t go in the water if you don’t know how to at least doggy paddle. Also, if you do go to the beach, pick up your damn litter. We locals shouldn’t have to walk the beach every day to pick up your trash."

- Own_Bit261

Skip Pike

"Do not follow your GPS all the way to Pike Place Market. You will end up on a street that is inexplicably not pedestrian-only, yet surrounded by thousands of pedestrians."

- coastal_tider

People Never Learn

"I’m from a certain part of Montana close to the entrance of Yellowstone Park. I do not for the life of me understand why people stupidly and completely disregard the park rules about staying on the pathways or maintaining distance from the animals. I spend all season watching the news clips about tourists dying in the sulfur pits or getting trampled or gored by the animals. That park is their home; they deserve respect and distance. Not tourists harassing them. I never feel pity when someone gets attacked or hurt, or even killed. But they never learn."

- StrongTree17

The Bonnie

"Hello from the Scottish Highlands."

"I'm glad you have come to our bonnie corner of the globe, and totally get that you are driving slow because you're probably not used to driving on the left, nor are you used to our narrow roads, and you probably want to enjoy the scenery but for the love of all that is holy please pull over and let locals past!!!!"

- SmallQuasar

Keep the Flow

"When visiting NYC, step aside from the main flow of people walking when you need to look at your phone or take a picture, especially in the most crowded areas."

"Imagine driving a car and just randomly braking in the middle of the street when you have lots of traffic behind you. That's what it's like!"

- NoSprinkles4366

"Also, please stick to the right of escalators to allow people in a rush to move on the left. Yes, the escalator is already moving; yes, we want to go faster."

"And don’t cause a bottleneck at the end of the escalator!! You will still be on the same floor if you and your luggage move 6 steps to the left."

- superthotty

Too Hot to Handle

"Coming to Florida during the summer is like living on the surface of the sun. Your sweat won't evaporate due to the moisture. Then you're just hot and wet."

- Floridaman9393

"Southern Louisiana checking in."

"Imagine you are taking a really hot shower, and as you do, the room fills with steam. You get out of the shower and, without drying off, put all of your clothes back on. Now stay in the room. This is the Deep South."

"Please don’t come in May - September. And that pop-up shower is NOT going to help cool it off."

- DibsArchaeo

Stay Vigilant

"Babe, please wear closed-toed shoes on Bourbon. No one wants to dip in that gravy. Then use those shoes to get the hell away from Bourbon- New Orleans has so much more. But Uber, please. Stray one block in the wrong direction and your watch and purse will be snatched."

- jktoole1

The Sunshine State

"(Florida)"

"Our state bird is the Mosquito, and our state animal is Florida Man."

"We aren't just Disney World and beaches. We're also swamps and springs, and that one place where The Truman Show was filmed (Seaside, FL, iirc)."

"There are things that live in and around the beach, and they don't give a flying fartcake whether or not you want to have a nice vacation."

"Alligators can climb fences."

- fshstks_custard

Slow & Steady

"If you're flying in from somewhere with low altitude to a place with high altitude, please do easy sights for a few days. Don't go straight up Pikes Peak or visit the mountain zoo as soon as you can! Make sure you drink enough, please. I've seen too many people get altitude sickness by doing these things too soon."

- DaniGeek

Leave the Bears Alone

"Stay out of the damn waterfalls. The ER staff at the hospital runs a betting pool every year on when the first tourist is going to come in with something broken, cracked open, or both because they've done the year's first header off a waterfall."

"And while we're on the topic, leave the bears alone. If you see one, even downtown, even in the hospital parking deck, if you've gone there to see your friend who fell off a waterfall, leave it alone. Just go inside until it goes away. Don't panic and don't call 911."

- TheTerribleTimmyCat

Reapply...

"Wear sunscreen, and reapply sunscreen, and haphazardly spraying sunscreen in your general area doesn’t count as applying sunscreen. Really, just get a sun shirt and a big a** hat. My general day is filled with seeing overweight, pasty midwesterners in white sneakers and full-length socks looking like they need to be transferred to the burn clinic."

- sailphish

Stay Simple

"London - Don’t get in those bright musical rickshaw tuk-tuk things. Don’t wear nice jewellery or watches. Don’t get your phone out, wastemen snatch. Also, you’re looking for TOWER Bridge, not London Bridge."

- Eudaemonya

All good things to know.

Knowledge is power.

As a person who has lived in Florida, I stand beside all of these comments.

Sunscreen, alligators, also... USE YOUR TURN SIGNAL WHEN YOU'RE DRIVING!!!

Always stay vigilant, no matter where you are.

Just looking like a tourist is dangerous.

Safe travels, friends.