GOP Rep. Dragged For His Awkwardly Fawning Reaction To Past Criticism From Trump

Minnesota Republican Representative Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip, was mocked online after he had only glowing things to say about President-elect Donald Trump despite Trump's negative assessment of him from 2023.

That year, the former president took to Truth Social to deride Emmer as “totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters” and a “Globalist RINO," even getting on the phone with members of Congress to stress he would not support Emmer's bid for the House speakership.

Trump later messaged one person close to him, according to Politico, with the words, “He’s done. It’s over. I killed him," mere minutes before Emmer officially dropped out of the race.

But Emmer had only glowing things to say about Trump in remarks to Jonathan Karl of ABC's This Week, who highlighted Trump's past remarks and asked Emmer if he and the president-elect have now "gotten to know each other a little better":

"The president and I are on very good terms. The president has been wonderful to me, and wonderful to my wife, has done everything that he could to campaign in Minnesota. He’s been amazing."

"And yeah, we’re going to do some good work together. But it’s Donald J. Trump’s agenda. My job is to make sure that we execute.”

When Karl asked him to share what his interactions with Trump are like, Emmer laughed and said:

“He’s a very blunt and honest human being."

You can hear Emmer's remarks in the video below.

While Karl also laughed, many critics were laughing at Emmer, not with him, calling out his awkwardly fawning reaction.





Emmer continued fawning over Trump during the rest of the interview, saying Trump "got a mandate on November 5" and that Republicans are "going to get the Trump agenda put in place."

He stressed that Republican voters expect their leaders "to deal with the excessive spending, the debt, the deficit that has driven double-digit inflation at the beginning of the Biden term, they've asked Donald Trump to seal the southern border, and they want peace and stability around the globe."

Given Trump's track record—and his recent threats to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, make Canada the 51st state, invade Greenland, and seize the Panama Canal—good luck with that.