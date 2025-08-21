Salma Hayek Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry On His Birthday With Sweet 'Fools Rush In' Clip

Skip to content

Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

Hayek honored her late costar on Instagram on what would have been his 56th birthday by sharing an endearing scene with Perry from their 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 21, 2025
The entertainment industry was rocked at the news that Matthew Perry, most popular for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away on October 28, 2023.

Tributes poured in from all over the world, ranging from fans to fellow Friends castmates to countless other celebrities.

One sweet tribute came from Frida's Salma Hayek, who starred opposite Perry in the 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In, where the pair faced a pregnancy after a one-night stand and discovered what it really meant to grow together and fall in love.

Two days after Perry's passing, Hayek posted on Instagram that she'd needed time to process the news and that she would always look back on their time together, and how they shared their dreams, with extreme fondness.

Perry would have turned 56 on August 19, and Hayek found herself remembering her late co-star.

In remember him, she shared an iconic photo from Fools Rush In, along with one of the most popular clips from the film.

Holding hands as the pair walked around to the back of the house to a family party, Perry's Alex was shocked by the number of people:

"This is a family dinner?"

Hayek's Isabel, unphased by the group, offered:

"I guess a lot of people couldn't make it."

Then Hayek wrote in the caption:

"Thinking of you today, Matthew."
"Pensando en ti hoy, Matthew."

You can see the Instagram post here:

Fellow Instagrammers were touched by the reminder of Fools Rush In.

Others shared how much they still loved and missed Perry.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote about Hayek, their time together making Fools Rush In, and their friendship.

While they didn't always agree about acting approaches, he recalled her with extreme fondness.

"Her long-winded ideas weren't always helpful. There's one scene in which I'm professing my love for her, and she suggested that we don't look at each other, rather, that we should look out at our future together."
"I finally said, 'Listen, Salma, I'm telling you I love you in this scene. You look wherever you want, but I'm going to be looking at you.'"

Whatever they settled on worked, and the scene proved to be a fan favorite.

Somehow, it's been almost two years since the awkward boyfriend in Fools Rush In and wise-cracking best friend in Friends passed away. May his memory live on through his work, his co-stars, and the people who loved him.

