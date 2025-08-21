People Break Down The Extremely Unhygienic Things People Still Do Anyway

Most of us have heard of the "5 second rule" that says if food falls on the floor, but is there less than 5 seconds, it's OK to eat.

Yeah, that's not real hygienic, but a lot of things we do aren't.

Reddit user BusinessLeadsConnect asked:

"What is extremely unhygienic but everyone seems to do it anyway?"

Coughing

"Coughing into your hands. Cough into your arm or shirt."

~ psycharious

Door Handles

"I get grossed out touching public door handles after knowing how many people don’t wash their hands."

~ whatthechiz

Hand Washing

"Eating food without washing your hands first, especially when out in public."

"You won't believe the amount of people who will just grab a handrail on a subway in NYC and then raw dog a bagel with their bare hands without at least sanitizing their hands first."

~ Extreme_Today_984

Fresh Produce

"Unwashed produce from the grocery store. Source: I work in a grocery store."

"The produce is filthy, the workers hands are filthy, the shelves are filthy, and think of everywhere it touches BEFORE it arrives to the store."

"I don't really know what the solution is, but I wash all of my produce in water and vinegar. It grosses me out. Literally saw a man's nose dripping onto the broccoli. Vile."

~ coddiwomplecactus

Ice Machine

"I can't talk for all hospitals, but when I worked at one, we cleaned the ice machines every 3 months or more if needed, and they were always good."

"Restaurants, though, get cleaned only once there's an issue with them, and they are disgusting."

"I still get ice with drinks, even though I know full well how moldy they get, just best not to think about it."

~ EastLow7237

Gloves

"I've worked in kitchens and I swear people don't understand how gloves work."

"I've seen people wear gloves while cutting chicken, then move on to chopping raw veg for salads with the same gloves."

"When I called them out for cross contamination, they said it's okay because they're wearing gloves..."

~ chocolateturtle456

Buffets

"Buffets. Not everyone washes their hands before picking up the tongs for food."

~ Musicspeaks41

Greasy Fingers

"Eating fries at a bowling alley, licking their fingers, then sticking them in the bowling ball—which others had done the same thing earlier too, then going back for more fries."

~ NoBoysenberry2803

Clean Dishes

"I always wash my hands before unloading the dishwasher and putting clean dishes away, and that's apparently super weird."

"If I'm going to eat off of them later, I want to make sure my hands are clean before I put them away! I wash my hands before eating, too."

~ iceunelle

Public Transit

"A lot of people don’t wash their hands when they arrive somewhere after using public transport."

~ FirefighterDue5894

Finger Licking

"Licking your fingers when counting money or turning pages."

~ squad1alum

Money

"People making your lunch in gloves to keep the germs off the food, then taking your dirty cash with their clean gloves."

~ qik01

Condiments

"I hate touching sticky condiment bottles at a restaurant table, like ketchup, when I’m eating finger foods like fries or a burger."

~ AstroRiker

Outer Packaging

"Buy a pack of tortillas from the grocery store."

"Take the tortillas home and open the package."

"Pull out a tortilla and temporarily put it on top of the package, thinking you're keeping it off your countertop."

"You may as well have slapped your tortilla directly onto the grocery store shelf before taking it home."

"The outsides of grocery packaging are not clean, people."

~ CaptainDudeGuy

Toilet Time

"Use their phone on the toilet and when eating, without regularly cleaning it."

~ AnneNonnyMouse

What would you add to the list?