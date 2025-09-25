TikToker Stunned After Trader Joe's Cashier Hints That She Should Wash Her Reusable Grocery Bags

A fairly easy rule of thumb when it comes to cleaning is, if you've used it, it will need to be cleaned.
This sounds overwhelming on the surface, but there are some items, like window blinds and bicycle seats, that don't need to be cleaned every single time we've used them, so the chores balance out over time.
That said, there are some items in the average home that we might not be clear about how to clean, how often to clean, or if we even need to clean certain items at all! For TikToker @kaylenhailey, the items in question were her reusable shopping bags.
The TikToker sat in her car, perplexed, and explained that she had just finished shopping at Trader Joe's, and after the cashier first complimented her on the reusable bags she was using, she then unexpectedly said that the bags were easy to wash, too.
The TikToker ranted:
"Sorry, what? They 'wash well'?"
"Are we washing grocery bags now?"
"Am I disgusting? It's never once crossed my mind to wash a grocery bag."
"Are you washing them? Is everyone washing them except for me?"
You can watch the video here:
@kaylenhailey
This is where I draw the line. Grocery bags are not laundry #traderjoes #reusablebag #laundry #fyp #relatable
Fellow TikTokers were indignant and insistent that everyone should wash their reusable bags.
The experience left TikToker @kaylenhailey embarrassed, and she posted a second video of her looking ashamed and shy while throwing several of her reusable bags into the washer.
You can watch the second video here:
@kaylenhailey
Sorry guys I didn’t realize this was such a hot topic 😔 #traderjoes #reusablebag #groceries #laundry #sorry
This time, though, Fellow TikTokers confided that they'd never thought to clean their bags before or weren't sure how to do so.
People who use reusable bags often sport either a canvas tote or a plastic-based tote, commonly made from recycled plastic bottles.
Canvas can be thrown in the wash with clothes or towels, but not dried, but plastic-based totes are a little more unclear about how they can be washed. Some will be fine in a wash cycle, though not dried, but there are certain kinds where it's better off to hand-wash them in the sink or shower or use Clorox wipes.
Though reusable shopping bags do come and go from the home, carry food products that might drop or spill, and occasionally touch surfaces that could be carrying other germs like checkout stations and passenger seat floors, it's understandable enough that a person might not think to clean these on a regular basis.
However, to guarantee the safety and preservation of their food and other products, it's always important to play this one safe, either with a run through the washer or with cleaning wipes.