Republicans' Failed Attempts To Dig Up Dirt On Walz Inspire Hilarious 'Breaking' News Memes

To the delight of social media users, Republicans' failed attempts at finding scandals involving Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz have sparked hilarious "breaking" news memes about Walz's supposedly nefarious deeds.
The meme surfaced after Minnesota GOP strategist Dustin Grage tried to dig up some dirt on Walz by insinuating Walz swapped out his dog, Scout, with another dog by describing two different dogs as dear pets in two separate posts on X, formerly Twitter.
Screenshots of the posts were circulated by social media users as supposed evidence of a pattern of deceit by the Minnesota governor, quickly amassing thousands of likes, shares, and reactions across various platforms.
Walz is responsible for a new angle of attack against Republicans, referring to them as "weird people on the other side" while referencing their nationwide assaults on public education, saying they "want to take books away" and "want to be in your exam room."
And since then, the GOP has tried and tried and tried some more to pin something on him—efforts so brazen that they've sparked a "breaking" news meme "calling out" Walz for allegedly sinister behavior including jaywalking in the 1990s and buying more than one donut.
The denizens of X had a field day with this meme as you can see below.
The meme is the perfect encapsulation of the GOP's concerted efforts to undermine Walz.
For instance, far-right pundit Ben Shapiro was mocked online after calling Vice President Kamala Harris "racist" for teasing Walz over not seasoning his food. Walz's joke about his "white guy tacos" angered Shapiro, who dedicated an entire post to prove that "Europeans liked spices so much that they literally got involved in several hundred years of war in order to determine control of the spice trade."
Shortly after Harris named Walz her running mate this month, former View co-host Meghan McCain attacked Walz for hawking a Harris-Walz branded camouflage hat, though critics were quick to remind her of similar merchandise from the 2008 campaign of her own father, the late Arizona Senator John McCain.
Conservatives have also dubbed Walz "Tampon Tim" following his approval of a bill last year that requires schools to provide free menstrual products in all public school bathrooms. However, the move was praised for taking into account the need to make menstrual products available to transgender students so they wouldn't have to ask for them.