Meghan McCain Tried To Blast Walz For Wearing Camo Hat—And Was Hit With Awkward Reminder

Meghan McCain; Tim Walz
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After McCain tried to criticize Tim Walz for hawking a Harris-Walz branded camouflage hat, X users clapped back with a brutal reminder from McCain's own father's previous campaign.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 08, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Critics hit back at Meghan McCain, a former conservative voice on The View who is the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, after she criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, for hawking a Harris-Walz branded camouflage hat, reminding her of similar merchandise from her own father's campaign.

Walz posted a picture of himself wearing the hat on X, formerly Twitter, with the following caption:

"Capping off the night."

You can see his post and the photo below.


Tim Walz wearing Harris-Walz branded camp cap@Tim_Walz/X

You can see the hat below.

Screenshot of Harris-Walz camo hat on the official Harris-Walz campaign's websitekamalaharris.com

Shortly afterward, McCain criticized Walz for wearing the cap:

""Putting someone in a camo hat doesn’t make them a moderate or appealing to red state people. No one is that dumb."

You can see her post below.

X users, however, quickly noticed that a nearly identical camo hat had been released during the 2008 U.S. presidential election when Senator McCain was the Republican nominee with Sarah Palin as his running mate.


Screenshot of McCain-Palin camo cap from 2008 campaignOfficial Campaign Web Site - John McCain

McCain was swiftly called out for her hypocrisy.



Journalist Taylor Lorenz later pointed out some interesting stats about the Walz-Harris cap:

"The campaign made 3k hats originally. Initial inventory sold out in less than 30 min. Thousands of hats are currently on back-order. Over $1M in hats were sold yesterday alone. The team designed and developed the merch and had it for sale all in under 5 hours. The hats are union-made, American-made."

You can see her post below.

The Harris-Walz camo hat was launched for $40 on Tuesday afternoon at kamalaharris.com and sold out by Wednesday. Harris' campaign said sales have totaled almost $1 million. With its shipping date having been updated three times, it is now available only for preorder with an expected October release date.

The official campaign merchandise, designed to resemble hunting gear, was inspired by the cap Walz wore in a video shared by the Harris campaign, where he accepted her invitation to join the ticket as her running mate.

Lorenz and fellow Washington Post reporter Steve O'Neill observed that the hat "fits nicely with Walz’s political persona, which pairs folksy Midwest bona fides and dad-joke groaners with liberal policies."

Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Kamala Harris Interrupts Rallygoers' 'Lock Him Up' Chants With Critical Reminder About Trump

