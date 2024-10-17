Skip to content
Sydney Sweeney Hilariously Responds To Oregon Mascot's Flirtatious Sign At Football Game

Sydney Sweeney; Puddles duck mascot for University of Oregon
Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images, Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Puddles, the duck mascot for the University of Oregon, was spotted with a sign reading "Sydney Sweeney call me back"—and the actor had a cheeky reply on Instagram.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki Oct 17, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Sydney Sweeney has no plans of becoming romantically linked with anyone else but her fiancé, businessman Jonathan Davino, to whom she got engaged last year.

Still, that didn't stop the football mascot for the University of Oregon Ducks, Puddles, from shooting his shot at winning her affection.

During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Puddles photobombed a broadcast by popping up behind the show's hosts and guest, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Kaitlin Olson, with a placard for Sweeney.

The sign was handwritten:

“Sydney Sweeney call me back.”

He may have a bill for every occasion, but he turned out to be one unlucky duck.

Sweeney saw the sign and replied with a cheeky message for her plucky paramour on her Instagram story.

The Immaculate star wrote:

"“Sorry. Changed my number haha."

@sydney_sweeney/Instagram


At least the No. 3 Ducks won 32-31 against No. 2 Ohio State, marking Oregon's first win against an AP top-two challenger.

As far as Puddles goes, well, social media users had plenty of wisequacks.










You never know unless you try.

Waddle he do now?

