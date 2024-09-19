Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video From Simone Biles' Netflix Documentary Could Help Jordan Chiles Get Her Medal Back

Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

NBC camera feed video from the Paris Olympics women's floor final along with video from Biles' Netflix documentary 'Simone Biles: Rising' are now playing a factor in Jordan Chiles' appeal to get her bronze medal back.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 19, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Jordan Chiles may keep her Olympic bronze medal thanks to footage from Simone Biles' Netflix documentary.

Chiles' appeal centers on video that shows her coach, Cecile Landi, submitting an inquiry about her score 49 seconds after it was announced—well within the 60-second deadline.

The footage was provided by the team filming Biles' documentary, Simone Biles: Rising. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had initially ruled the inquiry was too late, bumping Chiles from third to fifth place, but the new evidence could change that.

Chiles' legal team is also arguing that CAS made other mistakes, including sending important emails to the wrong people and not disclosing a potential conflict of interest involving a Romanian judge on the panel.

Folks who support Chiles were glad to see evidence to bolster her appeal.


Of particular relevance are the timestamps in Biles' video, along with audio.


Some said the video won't help Chiles' case because an inquiry must be submitted in writing.

Others pointed out that one fight the U.S. is good at is litigating.

People are interested in what will happen at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.


Chiles' appeal is currently in the Swiss court system.

Latest News

Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Bonkers 'Seafront Property' Claim At Michigan Town Hall

More from Trending

Two people watching a movie in a movie theater with popcorn and drinks
Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

Common Tropes In Movies That Never Actually Happen In Real Life

As fun as it is to watch movies and to read books, sometimes there are plot points that simply could never happen in real life.

As disappointing as that might be to think about, it's probably best for us to accept it and just enjoy the stories as stories.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance at rally
Real America's Voice

JD Vance Supporters' Reaction To News The Federal Reserve Cut Interest Rates Is Peak MAGA

Financially strapped Americans saw a glimmer of hope for their financial futures when the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a surprising half percentage point on Wednesday, heralding the end of the fight against inflation after two years of high rates.

However, when Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance was about to respond to a question at a recent rally about the rate cut, which was the first in four years since COVID took a major toll on the economy, his MAGA supporters reacted with an eye-raising yet unsurprising audible response.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Vance Demands Dems 'Tone Down The Rhetoric' In Epic Meltdown—And The Gaslighting Is Unreal

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was called out for blatant hypocrisy after he attempted to shame Democrats for the second alleged assassination attempt on Trump, all the while ignoring his and Trump's own dangerous rhetoric.

Trump was the target of what the FBI described as "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, just nine weeks after surviving a previous attempt on his life. The FBI has taken a suspect into custody.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Beetlejuice'; The Sandworm Slayer Cocktail for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' advertisement
Warner Bros. Pictures; @amctheatres/Instagram

AMC Called Out For Charging Up To $31 For Their Special 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Cocktail

It would be an understatement to say that fans have been excited for Michael Keaton to reprise his role as the unpredictable, spastic, and straight-up evil Beetlejuice.

The excitement increased even more with news that Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara were also stepping back into their roles, with popular Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega portraying Ryder's daughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
The Joe Rogan Experience; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Rogan Just Praised Harris For 'Nailing It' While Mocking Trump—And MAGA Fans Are Big Mad

Conservative podcast host Joe Rogan openly admitted that Vice President Kamala Harris is "nailing it" while mocking former President Donald Trump for being baited into bragging about his rallies during last week's presidential debate.

Trump unraveled early during the debate after Harris suggested his rallies are so boring that his own supporters are leaving them, which of course miffed a man with a historic obsession with crowd sizes, who earlier this month said it's "virtually impossible" to speak at rallies so long without anyone leaving.

Keep ReadingShow less