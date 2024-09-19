Video From Simone Biles' Netflix Documentary Could Help Jordan Chiles Get Her Medal Back

Jordan Chiles may keep her Olympic bronze medal thanks to footage from Simone Biles' Netflix documentary.
Chiles' appeal centers on video that shows her coach, Cecile Landi, submitting an inquiry about her score 49 seconds after it was announced—well within the 60-second deadline.
The footage was provided by the team filming Biles' documentary, Simone Biles: Rising. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had initially ruled the inquiry was too late, bumping Chiles from third to fifth place, but the new evidence could change that.
Chiles' legal team is also arguing that CAS made other mistakes, including sending important emails to the wrong people and not disclosing a potential conflict of interest involving a Romanian judge on the panel.
Folks who support Chiles were glad to see evidence to bolster her appeal.
Of particular relevance are the timestamps in Biles' video, along with audio.
Some said the video won't help Chiles' case because an inquiry must be submitted in writing.
Others pointed out that one fight the U.S. is good at is litigating.
People are interested in what will happen at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Chiles' appeal is currently in the Swiss court system.